en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Movies: A Year of Diversity and Excitement in Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
2024 Movies: A Year of Diversity and Excitement in Cinema

Film enthusiasts are bracing for a captivating cinematic year in 2024, following a series of disruptions in the movie industry. The release calendar, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant strike by two guilds, has been adjusted with numerous delays, shifts, and cancellations. Nevertheless, the lineup promises a wide range of genres and themes, featuring everything from ghosts to gladiators, and sentient emotions to sandworms.

A Sneak Peek into Anticipated Movies

The 2024 release schedule includes a host of exciting films. Jeymes Samuel’s biblical comedy ‘The Harder They Fall’, Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ adaptation, the spy comedy ‘Argylle’, the horror-comedy ‘Lisa Frankenstein’, Sony’s ‘Madame Web’, a crime comedy directed by Ethan Coen, and the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ are just a few examples. Additionally, DreamWorks is set to release ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’, featuring the voice talents of Jack Black, Awkwafina, and Viola Davis.

Diverse Genres and Themes

The film industry’s resilience shines through its diverse offering, including three Spider-Man-themed movies without Spider-Man himself. This year, audiences can expect to see a biblical adventure with a comic twist, a suburbanite married to a contract killer, a spy teaming up with an author whose books eerily predict reality, a feminist horror comedy, a raucous crime comedy, and an action-packed sci-fi adaptation.

Blockbusters and Sequels

2024 is also the year of long-delayed blockbusters and eagerly-awaited sequels. With a star-studded lineup, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho returns for the first time since Parasite with a mind-bending thriller featuring Robert Pattinson. Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in S. J. Clarkson’s ‘Madame Web’. The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi saga ‘Dune’ promises more action with Timothée Chalamet riding a sandworm into battle and Zendaya playing a fierce warrior.

Despite the challenges in the past, the movie industry is set to bounce back in 2024. With a plethora of diverse and exciting films scheduled for release, cinema-goers have plenty to look forward to.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nintendo's Co-Creator Diversifies Focus From Games to Films

By BNN Correspondents

Maskandi Artist Khuzani Faces Hostile Crowd Following Song of the Year Victory

By BNN Correspondents

LEGO's New Line-Up: Display-Worthy Sets for Adult Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Summer 2024 Entertainment Highlights: From Rock Concerts to Riveting Screen Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Remembering Shecky Greene: The Life and Legacy of a Comedic Titan ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 17 mins
Remembering Shecky Greene: The Life and Legacy of a Comedic Titan ...
heart comment 0
False Alarm: Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop’s Dating Rumors Debunked

By BNN Correspondents

False Alarm: Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop's Dating Rumors Debunked
Wizkid Reflects on a Challenging 2023, Expresses Optimism for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wizkid Reflects on a Challenging 2023, Expresses Optimism for 2024
RIIZE’s Anton Goes Viral with Witty Response to ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

RIIZE's Anton Goes Viral with Witty Response to 'Nepo Baby' Criticism
Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland’s Hootenanny

By BNN Correspondents

Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny
Latest Headlines
World News
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
16 seconds
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
18 seconds
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
19 seconds
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
22 seconds
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
42 seconds
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
58 seconds
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
A New Era in Women's Sports: The Inaugural Game of the Professional Women's Hockey League
1 min
A New Era in Women's Sports: The Inaugural Game of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
2 mins
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
2 mins
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
18 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
18 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app