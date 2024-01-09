en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Movie Releases: A Resurgence of ‘Big Auteur Energy’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
2024 Movie Releases: A Resurgence of ‘Big Auteur Energy’

As the curtain lifts on the 2024 cinematic universe, a resurgence of ‘big auteur energy’ promises to electrify the silver screen. Titans like George Miller, Bong Joon Ho, and Francis Ford Coppola are among the virtuoso directors marking their return, heralding an exciting period for the film industry. This article spotlights 17 noteworthy films that are setting the stage for a thrilling year of cinema.

Mean Girls: A Musical Reinvention

Reimagining the 2004 cult film, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond’s musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ is set to make waves. The film retains its iconic elements while weaving in the nuances of today’s social media landscape. With Renee Rapp and Busy Philipps among the cast, this production is one to watch.

Ethan Coen’s Solo Venture

Striking out on his own, Ethan Coen directs a road trip crime comedy starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan. Initially delayed due to Hollywood strikes, the film’s early 2024 release is eagerly awaited by fans.

Dune: Continuing the Odyssey

Following the resounding success of the first installment, Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ sequel is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The saga of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, welcomes new faces such as Austin Butler and Florence Pugh to its star-studded cast.

Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi Venture

Acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho marks his return with ‘Mickey 17’, a sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson. This movie is set to be a significant cinematic event of 2024.

Luca Guadagnino’s Sport-Romance Blend

Melding tennis and romance, Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’ features a star lineup of Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor. The film is a promising blend of sports drama and emotional depth.

Mad Max: The Saga Continues

The ‘Mad Max’ saga rages on with George Miller’s ‘Furiosa’, led by Anya Taylor-Joy. The upcoming installment promises more adrenaline-fueled, action-packed sequences that have become synonymous with the franchise.

Spotlight on Ballerina and Horizon

Ana de Armas steps into the spotlight in ‘Ballerina’, a spin-off set within the John Wick universe. Meanwhile, Kevin Costner returns to his western roots with ‘Horizon: An American Saga’.

Sequels and Fresh Takes

A ‘Twister’ sequel featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, and a new ‘Deadpool’ film with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, add to the exciting lineup of 2024 releases. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, while a ‘Wizard of Oz’ prequel titled ‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Robert Eggers remakes the horror classic ‘Nosferatu’ with Bill Skarsgård, and Steve McQueen’s latest project casts its own intriguing shadow on the year ahead.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair: A Leap Forward in Comfort and Support
The world of gaming chairs has witnessed a paradigm shift with the unveiling of the Razer Iskur V2 at CES 2024. This second-generation model is not just a simple iteration of its predecessor. Instead, it is a significant leap forward, boasting advanced ergonomic features designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and support for gamers.
Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair: A Leap Forward in Comfort and Support
Warzone Streamer Symfuhny Faces Blatant Cheating: A Community Reckons with Ricochet's Effectiveness
23 mins ago
Warzone Streamer Symfuhny Faces Blatant Cheating: A Community Reckons with Ricochet's Effectiveness
Greg Wood Ends Relationship with Clair Nuttal Amid 'Coronation Street' Controversy
26 mins ago
Greg Wood Ends Relationship with Clair Nuttal Amid 'Coronation Street' Controversy
Unanticipated Drama Unfolds at the 2024 Golden Globes
9 mins ago
Unanticipated Drama Unfolds at the 2024 Golden Globes
The Weeknd Teases New Album Trilogy While Contemplating 'Closing the Weeknd Chapter'
11 mins ago
The Weeknd Teases New Album Trilogy While Contemplating 'Closing the Weeknd Chapter'
Natalie Portman Sheds Light on Gender Constraints in Method Acting
22 mins ago
Natalie Portman Sheds Light on Gender Constraints in Method Acting
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
24 seconds
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
3 mins
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
3 mins
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
3 mins
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
4 mins
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
4 mins
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
4 mins
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
4 mins
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
5 mins
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
15 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app