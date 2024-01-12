en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Listen Up Awards Announces Nominees, Opens Voting to Public

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
2024 Listen Up Awards Announces Nominees, Opens Voting to Public

The 2024 Listen Up Awards, a celebration of regional musical talent, has unveiled its list of nominees. The awards, a joint venture between Rock & Oddities, RadioRadioX, and Mirth Films, aim to acknowledge exceptional musicians in a variety of genres and categories. The unique aspect of these awards is that the nominees have been submitted by the community, opening the door for public involvement in the selection process through online voting. The voting window remains open until February 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Music Community’s Democratic Choice

With names such as Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, among others, in the nomination pool, the awards are set to be a significant event in the country music scene. The nominees cover numerous categories, including New Artist of the Year, Male Country Artist, Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Collaboration Song, and Concert Tour of the Year, offering fans a chance to vote for their favorites in all categories.

Celebrating the Winners

Following the voting period, the winners of the 2024 Listen Up Awards will be celebrated in a grand award show. The event is scheduled for March 24 at 3 p.m. at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs. The award ceremony will not just be a formal presentation but a vibrant occasion with live performances from various artists, making it a must-attend event for music lovers.

A Platform for Local Musicians

Listen Up Awards have emerged as an important platform for local musicians to gain recognition and celebrate their work within their community. With the public’s role in choosing the winners, the awards also serve as a reflection of the community’s musical preferences, making it a democratic choice of the music community. The awards are a testament to the rich and diverse regional musical talent and a step towards giving them the recognition they deserve.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

