2024 Knott's Peanuts Celebration: A Month-Long Tribute to Iconic Characters

Knott's Berry Farm, the iconic theme park in Buena Park, is set to embark on its annual month-long event, the 2024 Knott's Peanuts Celebration. Starting from January 27 and running until February 25, the park will transform into a haven for fans of the cherished Peanuts characters, offering a myriad of entertainment options that resonate with all age groups.

Immersive Peanuts-Themed Experiences

Visitors can expect an enriching blend of stage shows, live music, character meet-and-greets, and a plethora of Peanuts-themed food and merchandise. 'It's Your Life, Charlie Brown,' a musical game show, and 'Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert' showcasing the indie rock band Jelly of the Month Club, are among the many highlights of the celebration. The soulful music of the Vince Guaraldi Trio is honored by the James Street Trio, creating an ambience that perfectly complements the charm of the Peanuts universe.

A New Spin on Camp Snoopy

This year, the celebration spreads across the park as Camp Snoopy, a staple of the theme park, is closed for a significant renovation. The revamp includes the addition of a new family coaster and a super-sized kids swing, ready to be unveiled on Memorial Day Weekend 2024. Despite the temporary closure of Camp Snoopy, the magic of the Peanuts Celebration remains undeterred, infusing every corner of the park with joy and nostalgia.

Interactive Experiences and Culinary Delights

Knott's Berry Farms goes beyond traditional entertainment with the Peanuts Sketch School and Charlie Brown's Trivia Challenge, encouraging fans to engage and interact. The Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree and Pigpen's Pig Pen offer immersive experiences with Wild West-themed games and live animals. Over 30 Peanuts-inspired dishes are available throughout the park, catering to the palates of food enthusiasts and Peanuts fans alike.

A special highlight of the 2024 celebration is a Franklin-focused gallery exhibit. This exhibit underscores the cultural impact of the comic strip character, providing a thoughtful and impactful addition to the event. The Knott's Peanuts Celebration is part of the larger Knott's Seasons of Fun, promising a year-round roster of thrilling and immersive events.