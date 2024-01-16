2024 in Music: Spotlight on Lesser-Known Artists Set to Shine

As the world of music clamors in anticipation of new releases from pop giants like Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Lil Nas X, let's turn our attention towards the lesser-known yet equally captivating artists set to make their mark in 2024. Among these are Julia Holter, a pop-minded neo-classical composer; Helado Negro, an atmospheric indie artist; and Sheer Mag, a kinetic rock band. Yet, the artist poised to leave a significant impression is Waxahatchee, the project of Katie Crutchfield.

A Decade in the Making: Waxahatchee's Musical Evolution

Over the past decade, Katie Crutchfield, better known as Waxahatchee, has matured as a songwriter, navigating her journey with grace and resilience. Her upcoming album, 'Tiger's Blood,' is a testament to this growth and is set to be released on March 22, 2024. The leadoff single, 'Right Back to It,' featuring guitarist and singer MJ Lenderman, is already out, hinting at the depth and richness to be found in the full album.

'Right Back to It': A Contemplation on Love

'Right Back to It' is a contemplation on a never-ending relationship, a heartrending track set against a plucky banjo-led backdrop from Phil Cook. The song showcases Crutchfield's newfound confidence in her craft, heralding a fresh era of heartfelt and winsome love songs.

Other Artists to Look Out For

While Waxahatchee is set to shine, other artists mentioned in the NewMusicFriday DiscoverDaily 2024 week 02 playlist, which boasts a total of 88 tracks, are worth noting. These include Chemtrails, BODEGA, and The Lemonheads, among others. Jamie xx, after nearly a decade since his solo debut 'In Colour,' has released a new track 'It's So Good,' part of the Chanel Coco Crush campaign. The Smile, comprising Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, is set to release their sophomore album 'Wall of Eyes,' a swaying, jazzy pulse evoking uneasiness.

As we welcome 2024, let's celebrate the spectrum of music set to grace our ears, from the mainstream to the indie, reminding us that music, in all its forms, continues to shape and reflect our shared human experience.