2024 GRAMMY Awards: Music Legends Honored in Special In Memoriam Segment

In a heartfelt remembrance of legends lost, the 2024 GRAMMY Awards will present a poignant In Memoriam segment, featuring performances by eminent GRAMMY winners and nominees. This special feature aims to honor the illustrious music industry icons who bid adieu to the world last year, immortalizing their contributions through dedicated performances that echo their musical legacy.

Stellar Performances Paying Homage to Music Greats

Leading the tribute will be Stevie Wonder, an icon himself, who will pay homage to the late Tony Bennett. His performance is expected to underline Bennett's monumental contributions to music and the Great American Songbook, thereby reminding audiences of the timeless classics Bennett left behind.

Annie Lennox, accompanied by Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, will pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor. The performance will emphasize O'Connor's unparalleled impact as an Irish music icon, reminding the world of her far-reaching influence.

Remembering the 'Godfather of Black Music'

Jon Batiste will celebrate the life and impact of Clarence Avant, fondly known as the 'Godfather of Black Music'. Lenny Kravitz will introduce and take part in this tribute, creating a bridge between generational music influences, and shining a spotlight on Avant's profound influence on the music industry.

Fantasia Barrino's tribute to Tina Turner, introduced by none other than Oprah Winfrey, will reflect the powerful resonance of Turner's music and her indomitable spirit. Turner's legacy as a music icon is expected to be celebrated through this emotional performance.

Additional Performances and Historic Firsts

Apart from these moving tributes, the GRAMMYs will also feature performances from an array of prominent artists including Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott, and U2.

Noteworthy historic moments at the event are set to include Joni Mitchell's GRAMMY performance debut and U2's first-ever broadcast performance from Sphere in Las Vegas, promising an unforgettable evening for music enthusiasts worldwide.