2024 Golden Globes: An Evening of Triumphs, Surprises, and Snubs

The 2024 Golden Globes were a spectacle of both anticipated triumphs and startling surprises. The award show, executive-produced by Emmy winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner from White Cherry Entertainment, with Weiss also at the helm as the director, successfully unveiled a new chapter in the Golden Globe history.

Victors of the Night

Among the big winners of the night, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ emerged as a significant victor. The event also saw ‘Succession’ tying a record for the most wins in the best drama category, while ‘Oppenheimer’, with Cillian Murphy clinching the best actor in a drama, led all films and TV shows with five trophies. The best actress in a drama was awarded to Lily Gladstone for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

Predictable Outcomes and Unforeseen Upsets

While the award show followed a predictable trajectory in several categories, it also presented unforeseen upsets. ‘Barbie’, the predicted winner, clinched the newly introduced award for cinematic and box office achievement, thwarting hopes from fans of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ for an upset. However, in an unexpected turn of events, ‘Poor Things’ won best motion picture – musical or comedy over ‘Barbie’. If not for the new award category, ‘Barbie’ would have walked away with only one Golden Globe.

Music and Melodies

The realm of music saw Billie Eilish and Finneas secure the best original song award for their work on ‘Barbie’ with the track ‘What Was I Made For?’. This accolade comes after their previous Golden Globe and Oscar wins for the James Bond film theme ‘No Time to Die’, making them firm favorites for the upcoming Oscar.

Snubs of the Night

The night was not without its share of snubs. Despite multiple nominations, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returned empty-handed, casting long shadows over the event. The 2024 Golden Globes, held amidst much anticipation and speculation, marked the first since the takeover by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge, leaving spectators and critics eager for the evolution of the awards body amidst controversy.