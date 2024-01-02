en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Global Arts Scene: A Year of Thrilling Cinema, Star-Studded Theatre, and Ambitious Exhibitions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
2024 Global Arts Scene: A Year of Thrilling Cinema, Star-Studded Theatre, and Ambitious Exhibitions

As the calendar flips to 2024, the global arts scene is set to captivate audiences with a myriad of diverse and exciting offerings in film, theater, and visual arts. The year promises to be a thrilling ride for art aficionados with anticipated cinematic releases, star-studded stage performances, and ambitious visual art exhibitions.

Blockbuster Films to Watch Out for in 2024

In cinema, acclaimed director Alex Garland’s new action movie, ‘Civil War’, is set to release in April. The film portrays a dystopian United States embroiled in a full-scale conflict divided by political ideologies. Kirsten Dunst leads the cast, navigating themes of secession, civil unrest, and the targeting of journalists.

Other anticipated movies include ‘Joker: Folie Deux’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, the second part of the sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Terrence Malick’s biblical narrative ‘The Way of the Wind’, and the Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ starring Marisa Abela.

Power-Packed Performances on London’s Theatre Scene

London’s theater scene is attracting significant star power to boost post-pandemic recovery. Audiences can look forward to Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma in Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, Keeley Hawes in ‘The Human Body’, and a stage adaptation of the animated classic ‘Spirited Away’.

Renowned actors like Brian Cox in ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’, Sarah Snook in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ and Sarah Jessica Parker making her West End debut in ‘Plaza Suite’ will grace the stage. On top of that, a new play by Jez Butterworth titled ‘The Hills of California’ is set to debut.



Visual Arts Exhibitions: Ambition Amid Predicted Decline

Despite predictions of decline, visual arts exhibitions remain ambitious. The 150th anniversary of the first Impressionist show is celebrated with ‘Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment’, and Yoko Ono is to receive a full retrospective at the Tate. The National Gallery commemorates the centenary of acquiring Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ with a major exhibition, reinforcing the enduring appeal of blockbuster art shows.

From the Met’s marquee-scale survey of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films titled ‘The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism’, to a variety of exhibitions in Europe featuring artists such as Roy Lichtenstein, Anu Põder, Frank Auerbach, and Alberto Giacometti, the visual arts scene in 2024 promises to be an enriching experience.



Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom United States
