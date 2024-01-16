2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival: A Fresh Array of Topiaries and Global Gardens

The 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, a much-anticipated annual event, is all set to unveil a fresh lineup of topiaries and gardens, some of them inspired by beloved Disney properties. The festival is scheduled to run from February 28 to May 27, and despite being a month shorter than previous editions, it promises a feast of visual and sensory delights.

New Topiaries Ignite Excitement

Among the most awaited highlights of the festival are the new topiaries inspired by 'Wish', 'Guardians of the Galaxy', and 'Coco'. Characters from 'Wish' will be welcoming visitors at the main entrance, while Groot from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will be stationed at the Cosmic Rewind. Fans can also look forward to Coco’s vibrant presence at the Mexico pavilion.

Global Gardens: A Tribute to Diversity

Adding to the allure of the festival are the new Global Gardens. These include the China Penjing Garden at the China Pavilion and the Gnome Garden at the Germany Pavilion. These gardens aim to celebrate the rich diversity of the world's flora and offer visitors a chance to immerse themselves in different horticultural traditions.

Interactive Fun and Memorable Merchandise

The festival will not only be a feast for the eyes but also a playground for families. Interactive activities such as scavenger hunts, a butterfly house, and a camp-themed play garden are part of the event's offerings. Additionally, festival merchandise featuring the Orange Bird character will be available at select locations and on shopDisney, adding to the fun and excitement.

The 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, with its new topiaries, Global Gardens, and interactive fun, promises to be a memorable event. As we look forward to the upcoming festival, one can't help but reflect on the previous year's topiaries and Global Gardens, a reminder of the magic that awaits us.