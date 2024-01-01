2024 Entertainment Landscape: New Releases Across Streaming Platforms

The entertainment landscape is set for a metamorphosis with a slew of new releases across multiple streaming platforms, promising viewers a diverse blend of genres and formats to kick-start 2024. From directorial debuts to series reboots, game shows to sequels, there’s something for everyone.

Dan Levy’s ‘Good Grief’

Dan Levy, celebrated for his role in “Schitt’s Creek”, ventures into directing with his debut film “Good Grief”. Premiering on Netflix on January 5, the film stars Levy as a recent widower embarking on a journey to Paris for self-discovery. Sharing the screen with him are actors Luke Evans, Ruth Negga, and Himesh Patel. The film, inspired by Levy’s personal experiences with grief, explores the themes of love, loss, and open marriage.

NBC’s ‘Night Court’ Returns

The classic series “Night Court”, rebooted by NBC, is set to return for its second season. The series promises to pick up the narrative from the dramatic season one cliffhanger, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fox’s New Game Shows and Prime Video’s Sequels

Fox is launching new game shows, including “The Floor”, produced by Rob Lowe, and the musical “We Are Family”, hosted by Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Bowman. Prime Video, on the other hand, is rolling out “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, a sequel to “Bumblebee”, featuring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. It’s also offering “Foe”, a psychological thriller starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

Criterion Channel and Hulu’s Broadcast Debut

The Criterion Channel caters to classic film enthusiasts with features like James Gray’s New York collection and an array of cat-themed movies. Hulu’s popular series “Only Murders in the Building”, featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, is set for a broadcast television debut on ABC in early 2024.