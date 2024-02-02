'2024 Dragon - Zodiac Art Exhibition': A Generational Dialogue on Artistic Expression

Shanghai Library's East Branch is currently hosting the spectacular '2024 Dragon - Zodiac Art Exhibition', a collaborative effort by the Shanghai Artists Association, Shanghai Animation Industry Association, and Shanghai Library. The exhibition is a kaleidoscopic display of dragon-themed art, celebrating the mythical creature's symbolism in Chinese culture and its varied interpretations by artists of different generations.

Unleashing the Dragon

The exhibition features a staggering 5,346 professional submissions and 1,716 children's creations, collectively crafted over two months. The art on display spans various mediums, including canvas paintings, rice paper works, sculptures, graphic designs, animations, and innovative digital creations facilitated by computer graphics and Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC). Each piece uniquely interprets the dragon's three core elements - eyes, horns, and posture, as pointed out by Zheng Xinyao, chairman of the Shanghai Artists' Association.

Dragon Art Across the Ages

What makes this exhibition particularly noteworthy is the diversity of its contributors. From the oldest participant, 94-year-old Ding Liren, to 28 young artists born after 2000, the event encapsulates a generational dialogue on artistic expression. Veteran artists emphasize the importance of preserving traditional heritage, while middle-aged creators use dragons to symbolize strength and depth in thought. The younger artists, on the other hand, ingeniously blend traditional motifs with sci-fi and cyberpunk elements, demonstrating the dynamism of modern artistic expression.

A Showcase of Creativity

The exhibition is not mere visual delight but a narrative of cultural significance. Li Zhongxu's 'Miao Dragons Reproduced' portrays a dragon in the Miao embroidery style, while Xie Ting's 'Green Dragon Temple Scroll' is a compelling digital artwork depicting dragons and saints in a festive atmosphere. These works, along with others, are spread throughout the library, from the main entrance to the exhibition halls and passageways, inviting visitors to embark on an immersive journey of art and culture.