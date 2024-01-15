2024 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ Lead Wins; Special Honors for Harrison Ford, America Ferrera

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, a dazzling celebration of stellar cinematic and television feats, unfurled on January 14, 2024, at Santa Monica’s versatile venue, the Barker Hangar. The event, radiating with Hollywood’s brightest stars, was animatedly hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler and broadcast live on the CW channel. The ceremony’s highlights are now available on various streaming platforms.

‘Oppenheimer’ Reigns Supreme

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ seized the spotlight, snaring major accolades including Best Director and Best Picture. The film, with its compelling narrative and breathtaking visuals, proved its mettle against stiff competition, emerging as the top winner of the night.

‘Barbie’ and ‘The Holdovers’ Secure Significant Wins

Close on the heels of ‘Oppenheimer’ was Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, which earned notable recognition. However, despite the success of these films, the coveted Best Actor and Best Actress awards eluded their casts. Instead, these honors went to Paul Giamatti for his riveting performance in ‘The Holdovers’ and Emma Stone for her portrayal in ‘Poor Things’, respectively.

Television Categories: A Battle of Titans

In the television categories, ‘Beef’, ‘Succession’, and ‘The Bear’ emerged as the undisputed champions. ‘Succession’ took home three awards, with Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook winning Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. ‘Beef’ and ‘The Bear’, not to be outdone, clinched four awards each, underlining the high standard of television productions.

Special Honors

Veteran actor Harrison Ford was honored with the Career Achievement Award, recognizing his indelible contributions to the film industry. Meanwhile, America Ferrera received the SeeHer Award, spotlighting her efforts in pushing the boundaries for women in the industry.

The Barker Hangar, nestled inside the Santa Monica Airport, added a touch of uniqueness to the event, reinforcing its reputation as a versatile venue for high-profile events and productions.