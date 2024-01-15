2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on January 14, was a star-studded event, with celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kaley Cuoco, Chelsea Handler, and Danielle Brooks gracing the red carpet. The awards recognized outstanding achievements in film and TV, with ‘Barbie’ leading the nominations and Harrison Ford receiving the Career Achievement Award. The event was broadcast live on the CW.

Dazzling Appearances and Unexpected Wins

Margot Robbie, known for her role in ‘Barbie’, made a striking appearance in a red floral gown. Despite her nomination in the Best Actress category, the award was clinched by Emma Stone for her performance in ‘Poor Things’. Notable moments on the red carpet included Dua Lipa’s glamorous burgundy three-dimensional Prada gown, Mandy Moore’s cut-out red sequin gown, and Emma Stone’s elegant black one-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress.

Paul Giamatti secured an unexpected win over Cillian Murphy. Host Chelsea Handler demanded an on-air moment for Robbie and Greta Gerwig to accept the Best Comedy award for ‘Barbie’, a moment that was not initially scheduled for the broadcast. In her acceptance speech, Gerwig expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the film’s success.

