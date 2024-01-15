en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on January 14, was a star-studded event, with celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kaley Cuoco, Chelsea Handler, and Danielle Brooks gracing the red carpet. The awards recognized outstanding achievements in film and TV, with ‘Barbie’ leading the nominations and Harrison Ford receiving the Career Achievement Award. The event was broadcast live on the CW.

Dazzling Appearances and Unexpected Wins

Margot Robbie, known for her role in ‘Barbie’, made a striking appearance in a red floral gown. Despite her nomination in the Best Actress category, the award was clinched by Emma Stone for her performance in ‘Poor Things’. Notable moments on the red carpet included Dua Lipa’s glamorous burgundy three-dimensional Prada gown, Mandy Moore’s cut-out red sequin gown, and Emma Stone’s elegant black one-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress.

Paul Giamatti secured an unexpected win over Cillian Murphy. Host Chelsea Handler demanded an on-air moment for Robbie and Greta Gerwig to accept the Best Comedy award for ‘Barbie’, a moment that was not initially scheduled for the broadcast. In her acceptance speech, Gerwig expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the film’s success.

Stars Shine at Other Events

Celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Ira Khan’s wedding reception. Sonam Kapoor grabbed attention with her romantic floral Rohit Bal anarkali outfit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen feeding cows at his residence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated vibrantly across India.

Exciting moments were also captured during the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I cricket match. Willem Dafoe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an event attended by actors Mark Ruffalo and Pedro Pascal. The AFI Awards luncheon was a delightful gathering for stars like Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. The AFC Asian Cup 2023 saw India competing against Australia.

Arts & Entertainment Australia Sports
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

