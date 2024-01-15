en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead Nominations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
2024 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead Nominations

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, a pivotal event in the entertainment industry calendar, has announced its list of nominees. Films ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ and ‘Poor Things’ have emerged as the most promising contenders. Concurrently, the television series ‘The Morning Show’ leads in TV category nominations. The awards are being held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Airport, California.

Casting Light on the Nominees

‘Barbie’ enjoys the spotlight with a record-breaking 18 nominations, setting a new precedent for the awards show. Closely following are ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things,’ each boasting 13 nominations. Other prominent films include ‘American Fiction,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘Maestro,’ and ‘Saltburn.’ The event’s host is comedian Chelsea Handler, marking her second consecutive year in this role.

Awards Updates

As of now, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Holdovers’ have each secured one award. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award for ‘The Holdovers,’ while Dominic Sessa was lauded as the newcomer. Robert Downey Jr. received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in ‘Oppenheimer.’ The full list of nominees and winners is being updated live, and the awards can be watched on The CW.

Special Recognition

In a unique gesture, Australian nominees have been marked with an asterisk to acknowledge their origin. This special designation reflects the global nature of the Critics Choice Awards and the diverse range of talent it recognizes. Meanwhile, an emergency warning for bushfires has been issued for several areas in Western Australia. Residents are urged to stay updated through the ABC Emergency service.

The Critics Choice Awards continue to acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Australians and Traditional Custodians of the lands. Information in the service may include contributions from various international news agencies, timed in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), which is 10 hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
25 seconds ago
David Spade Declines Major Award Show Hosting: A High-Risk, Low-Reward Game
In a candid outpouring, renowned actor and comedian, David Spade has voiced his reluctance towards hosting major award shows, candidly describing it as a “high risk, low reward” endeavor. The conversation took place in the sprawling environs of LAX, where he took some time to reflect on the daunting challenges and pressures that come bundled
David Spade Declines Major Award Show Hosting: A High-Risk, Low-Reward Game
Star-Studded Critics Choice Awards Marks New Nominations Records
12 mins ago
Star-Studded Critics Choice Awards Marks New Nominations Records
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Intense Jealousy Towards High School Friend Rob Lowe
12 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Intense Jealousy Towards High School Friend Rob Lowe
Tom Holland Shines At Critics Choice Awards: A Blend of Talent and Style
3 mins ago
Tom Holland Shines At Critics Choice Awards: A Blend of Talent and Style
A Night at Luna Luna: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Spark Romance Rumors
4 mins ago
A Night at Luna Luna: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Spark Romance Rumors
Louis Gossett Jr.'s Journey: From Almost-Knick to Oscar Winner
6 mins ago
Louis Gossett Jr.'s Journey: From Almost-Knick to Oscar Winner
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
3 mins
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
6 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
6 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
7 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
10 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
11 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
11 mins
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
11 mins
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
12 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
12 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app