2024 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead Nominations

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, a pivotal event in the entertainment industry calendar, has announced its list of nominees. Films ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ and ‘Poor Things’ have emerged as the most promising contenders. Concurrently, the television series ‘The Morning Show’ leads in TV category nominations. The awards are being held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Airport, California.

Casting Light on the Nominees

‘Barbie’ enjoys the spotlight with a record-breaking 18 nominations, setting a new precedent for the awards show. Closely following are ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things,’ each boasting 13 nominations. Other prominent films include ‘American Fiction,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘Maestro,’ and ‘Saltburn.’ The event’s host is comedian Chelsea Handler, marking her second consecutive year in this role.

Awards Updates

As of now, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Holdovers’ have each secured one award. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award for ‘The Holdovers,’ while Dominic Sessa was lauded as the newcomer. Robert Downey Jr. received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in ‘Oppenheimer.’ The full list of nominees and winners is being updated live, and the awards can be watched on The CW.

Special Recognition

In a unique gesture, Australian nominees have been marked with an asterisk to acknowledge their origin. This special designation reflects the global nature of the Critics Choice Awards and the diverse range of talent it recognizes.

