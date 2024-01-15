en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Camaraderie, and Unforgettable Fashion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
2024 Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Camaraderie, and Unforgettable Fashion

As the sun set on January 14, the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport shimmered with the glitz and glamour of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Hollywood’s finest graced the red carpet, exuding elegance and style, captivating the world with their designer gowns and charming personas. Among the highlights of the event was the striking fashion showcase, with stars like Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, and Carey Mulligan turning heads and setting trends.

Fashion Highs of the Night

Red was the undeniable hue of the evening with Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Charles Melton, and Jeremy Allen White choosing to make a bold statement in fiery gowns and suits. The night also saw an unexpected surge of aqua and purple, adding a refreshing splash of color to the style panorama. Emma Stone and Greta Lee, on the other hand, went the classic route, standing out in chic black ensembles.

Star-Studded Affair

The glamorous event saw the attendance of several famous couples, including the rare public appearance of Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista. The pair was seen holding hands and sharing intimate moments, capturing the hearts of fans and photographers alike. Adding to the night’s excitement, Taylor Swift was spotted in her suite at the Chiefs-Dolphins game, socializing with other attendees, further setting the paparazzi abuzz.

‘Maestro’ Co-Stars Shine Together

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, co-stars in the much-acclaimed film ‘Maestro,’ walked the red carpet in coordinating black outfits. Carey Mulligan was a vision in a beaded, plunging neckline gown by Armani Privé, accentuated with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Bradley Cooper, on the other hand, looked dashing in a classic black suit. Their film ‘Maestro’ received eight nominations, including Best Actor for Cooper and Best Actress for Mulligan, further spotlighting the duo’s on and off-screen chemistry.

As the curtain fell on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, it left behind a trail of unforgettable fashion moments, memorable appearances, and noteworthy performances. The event, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, not only celebrated the brilliant achievements in television and cinema but also offered a platform for stars to express their style, personality, and camaraderie.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

