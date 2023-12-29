en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024 ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges: Logo Design Contest Launched

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:00 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:07 am EST
2024 ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges: Logo Design Contest Launched

In a bid to strengthen cultural and interpersonal ties, the Chinese Embassy in Brunei Darussalam has launched the Logo Design Contest for the 2024 ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges. This move marks a significant step towards fostering a deep-rooted relationship between the ASEAN countries and China, who have collectively earmarked 2024 as the year of exchange.

A Collaborative Endeavor

This competition, a joint initiative of the ASEAN-China Centre, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, is open to all creative minds from ASEAN member states and China. The launch ceremony was held in the scenic city of Changzhi, located in China’s Shanxi province, on December 18.

Timelines and Prizes

Entries are being accepted until January 15, 2024, after which an appraisal committee, comprising of ambassadors, diplomats, and design professionals from both ASEAN and China, will review the submissions from January 16-22, 2024. The winners are slated to be announced on February 1, 2024, with a lucrative prize pool at stake. The winner of the contest will receive CNY30,000 and a certificate, while two second prize winners will be awarded CNY10,000 and certificates. Five third prize winners will walk away with CNY1,000 and certificates. Additional certificates of recognition will also be handed out, with the top winners earning honorary titles.

Borneo Bulletin Coverage

The news of the contest was reported by Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei. With an established reputation as the go-to source for local and foreign affairs, business news, and critical information in the region, the Bulletin’s coverage underscores the contest’s significance. In addition to the prizes, the top three winners will be invited to an award ceremony, with all expenses covered by the contest’s organizers.

Arts & Entertainment Asia China
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

