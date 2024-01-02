en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024: A Year of Romance in the Korean Drama Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST


As the curtain rises on 2024, the Korean drama industry prepares for a romantic renaissance, following a year of mysteries and thrillers. Notable upcoming releases are set to enthral audiences with a blend of compelling narratives and remarkable cast pairings.

Queen of Tears: An Epic Love Saga

Leading the romance revolution is Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. The drama weaves an intricate tale of an heiress and a senior officer striving to maintain their marriage and business empire amidst a plethora of challenges. The high stakes and emotional depth promise a captivating viewing experience.

Everything Will Come True: A Genie’s Love Story

Another anticipated release is Everything Will Come True, featuring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin. The drama centers around a Genie who, in a twist of fate, falls for the woman who liberates him. The unique premise combined with the charm of the lead actors is expected to be a winning formula.

Love Song for Illusion: Revenge and Romance

Based on a popular webtoon, the historical fantasy drama Love Song for Illusion follows a woman on a quest for revenge, only to find herself falling for the crown prince. The combination of revenge and romance set against a historical backdrop is sure to entice viewers.

Marry My Husband: Unexpected Love

Directed by Park Won-gook, Marry My Husband is an adaptation of a webcomic that tells the tale of a woman who gets a second chance to confront her murderous husband. What ensues are unexpected romantic consequences, adding a unique twist to the conventional romance genre.

Doctor Slump: Academic Rivals Turned Lovers

Breaking from the romance trend is Doctor Slump, a comedy drama about two academic rivals who become lovers. This drama offers a lighthearted alternative to the intense romances, providing audiences with a balance of genres.

These anticipated dramas, with their intricate storylines and remarkable cast pairings, are set to usher in a new era of romance in the Korean drama industry in 2024.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

