Arts & Entertainment

2024: A Year of Resurgence for Film and TV Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
2024: A Year of Resurgence for Film and TV Industry

In the wake of strikes that led to a slowdown in the film and television industry in 2023, 2024 is poised to be a year of entertainment resurgence. A slew of anticipated projects, encompassing fresh releases, reboots, and sequels, are ready to captivate audiences worldwide. At the forefront of this popcorn-filled extravaganza, a diversity of stories awaits the eager viewer.

Streaming Platforms’ Power Play

Netflix is set to premiere its live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ on February 22. This Canadian production, despite the departure of the original creators over creative differences, is being anticipated with bated breath. On Crave, the fourth season of the anthology series ‘True Detective: Night Country’ premiered on January 14, bringing forth a new showrunner and featuring the illustrious Jodie Foster. Apple TV’s ‘Manhunt’ will delve into the story of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth, with Anthony Boyle and Patton Oswalt helming the cast. Amazon Prime TV is stepping into the ring with its reboot of ‘Mr and Mrs Smith,’ starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. This reimagination of the 2005 action comedy is slated for a February 2 release.

Cinema’s Resilient Return

The big screen is not far behind in this race. A24’s ‘Civil War,’ directed by Alex Garland and starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, is scheduled for an April 26 theatrical release, painting a picture of a dystopian America. The comedy ‘Hit Man,’ with Glenn Powell in the lead, has been acquired by Netflix and is expected to debut in 2024. ‘Wolves,’ marking the first on-screen collaboration of George Clooney and Brad Pitt since 2008, is a thriller set for a September 20 release. A24’s ‘Sing Sing,’ inspired by a rehabilitation program, boasts a cast of formerly incarcerated performers.

Exciting Projects on the Horizon

‘Speak No Evil,’ an English remake of the chilling Danish film, features James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, with a release date yet to be confirmed. Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu,’ a retelling of the 1922 silent film, is set to release on December 25. Diablo Cody’s ‘Lisa Frankenstein,’ a horror comedy expected to release on February 9, is headlined by Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

As viewers eagerly await these upcoming releases, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for the film and TV industry, offering a plethora of stories and performances that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

