en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024: A Year of Cinematic Treasures Ahead

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:47 am EST
2024: A Year of Cinematic Treasures Ahead

The world of cinema is primed for an exhilarating 2024, a year promising a cornucopia of large-scale sequels, eagerly awaited biopics, and original works from some of the world’s finest directors. At the forefront of the excitement is ‘Dune: Part 2’, the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s legendary sci-fi novel. The film, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, has seen its release delayed to 2024, a move that has only served to amplify anticipation.

A Year of Unparalleled Anticipation

In addition to ‘Dune: Part 2,’ the year will see the release of Bong Joon-ho’s first English-language film following his groundbreaking ‘Parasite.’ Adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel ‘Mickey7,’ the sci-fi film boasts an ensemble cast including Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun.

Telling the Stories of Icons

Biopics form a significant part of the 2024 cinematic landscape. Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to bring reggae icon Bob Marley to life in a musical biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, while an Amy Winehouse film remains shrouded in mystery. Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’ will see Zendaya step into the shoes of a former tennis star in a tale of romance and sport.

Sequels, Spinoffs, and New Entries

The trend of expanding franchises continues unabated with sequels and spinoffs such as ‘Kraven the Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web,’ and ‘Venom 3.’ The Spider-Man universe might also see a new entry with ‘Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse.’ The musical sequel to ‘Joker’ starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and ‘Deadpool 3’ with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, pledge fresh takes on familiar genres.

Return of Beloved Characters

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel brings back Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, while Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2’ and George Miller’s ‘Mad Max’ prequel ‘Furiosa,’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy, are also on the horizon. The most anticipated movies of the year also include ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and ‘The Fall Guy,’ a comedy based on the 1980s TV series starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

With such a vast and diverse range of films, 2024 is set to be a year of cinematic feasts, a welcome relief from the film famine caused by the Hollywood strikes in 2023.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Schwarzenegger Reveals: O.J. Simpson Was Initially Cast as The Terminator

By BNN Correspondents

Coachella 2022: A Triumphant Return and a Beacon of Hope for Live Music

By BNN Correspondents

Pamela Anderson Praised for Embracing Natural Look in Laundry Ad

By BNN Correspondents

Kangana Ranaut Reflects on 2023, Looks Ahead to Promising 2024 Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Dave Chappelle's Show Ends Abruptly Following Fan's Phone Use ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 56 mins
Dave Chappelle's Show Ends Abruptly Following Fan's Phone Use ...
heart comment 0
Skit Maker Folagbade Banks Defies Stereotypes, Asserts Skit Makers Can Be Good Actors

By BNN Correspondents

Skit Maker Folagbade Banks Defies Stereotypes, Asserts Skit Makers Can Be Good Actors
Caddytunes Unveils New Song and Future Plans in Recent Interview

By BNN Correspondents

Caddytunes Unveils New Song and Future Plans in Recent Interview
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective

By Nimrah Khatoon

Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
In Memoriam: Malta Honors its Esteemed Figures of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

In Memoriam: Malta Honors its Esteemed Figures of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
18 seconds
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
1 min
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
2 mins
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
5 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
5 mins
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
7 mins
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
7 mins
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
7 mins
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders
7 mins
The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
2 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
7 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
8 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
8 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
10 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app