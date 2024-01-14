en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024: A Year of Anticipated Cinema and TV Releases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
2024: A Year of Anticipated Cinema and TV Releases

The year 2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for cinema and television, with a veritable feast of new releases set to captivate audiences worldwide. Despite previous production delays due to strikes, the industry is gearing up to deliver a diverse array of anticipated content, promising an exciting year for film and TV aficionados.

Highlights of the Upcoming Releases

Among the most eagerly awaited releases is Netflix’s adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, featuring a Canadian cast and set to premiere on February 22. However, concerns have been raised due to the departure of the original series creators, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the adaptation.

January 14 will see the premiere of ‘True Detective: Night Country’ on Crave. The series, starring the inimitable Jodie Foster, will have a new showrunner at the helm, promising a return to the series’ acclaimed form.

Star-Studded Lineup

Apple TV’s ‘Manhunt’ is set to explore the story of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth, starring Anthony Boyle and Patton Oswalt. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime TV’s reboot of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine will hit screens on February 2, delivering a fresh take on the tale of spies posing as a married couple.

The silver screen will also see a host of high-profile releases. ‘Civil War’, directed by Alex Garland and starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, is set for an April 26 theatrical release. The film, produced by the acclaimed studio A24, will depict a dystopian America.

Reunions, Reboots, and Retellings

George Clooney and Brad Pitt will reunite in the film ‘Wolves’, scheduled for a September 20 release. Meanwhile, ‘Hit Man’, a romantic comedy directed by Richard Linklater, is also set to be released in 2024, with a confirmed date yet to be announced.

A24’s ‘Sing Sing’, based on a rehabilitation program, will feature a cast of formerly incarcerated performers and offer equal pay and equity to all involved. ‘Speak No Evil’, an English remake of a Danish film starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, is also on the cards with a release date yet to be confirmed.

In a homage to the classics, Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ will offer a retelling of the 1922 silent film, set to release on December 25. Finally, February will see the release of ‘Lisa Frankenstein’, a horror comedy twist produced by Diablo Cody and starring Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

With this comprehensive lineup, the year 2024 promises to be an exciting journey for cinema and TV lovers, offering an eclectic mix of genres and narratives. From anticipated adaptations and sequels to fresh narratives and reboots, the year is all set to deliver a cinematic feast.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization
Sarah Snook, renowned for her role in the television series ‘Succession’, candidly opened up about her journey to stardom and the daunting challenges she faced along the way. The Australian actress, who struggled with feelings of ugliness and depression during her teenage years and financial hardship in her twenties, saw her career trajectory alter significantly
Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization
TMZ TV Recap: Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Rumors Quashed by Holland
35 mins ago
TMZ TV Recap: Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Rumors Quashed by Holland
Bradley Cooper: From Sex and the City to Oscar Contender
46 mins ago
Bradley Cooper: From Sex and the City to Oscar Contender
'Succession' Memorabilia Fetches High Prices at Heritage Auctions
10 mins ago
'Succession' Memorabilia Fetches High Prices at Heritage Auctions
'Echo' Breaks the Mold: Marvel's New Direction with Gritty Realism and Cultural Depth
25 mins ago
'Echo' Breaks the Mold: Marvel's New Direction with Gritty Realism and Cultural Depth
Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in Royal Eccentricity
31 mins ago
Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in Royal Eccentricity
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
7 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
45 seconds
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
6 mins
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
7 mins
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
11 mins
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
11 mins
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
15 mins
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
15 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app