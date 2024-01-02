2024: A Renaissance Year for International Fiction

The world of fiction is set to experience a literary renaissance in 2024, with a diverse range of novels from international authors that promise to engage, enchant, and challenge readers. Whether you’re a fan of mystery, romance, sci-fi, or memoirs, this year’s line-up has something to satisfy every literary palate.

‘Argylle’ by Elly Conway

One of the most eagerly awaited novels of the year is ‘Argylle’ by Elly Conway. The book’s release coincides with the launch of its film adaptation directed by Matthew Vaughn, starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard. A juicy rumor has it that pop sensation Taylor Swift might be the real author, but hard evidence is yet to surface.

‘My Friends’ by Hisham Matar

Pulitzer-prize winner Hisham Matar returns with ‘My Friends,’ a gripping tale of two Libyan students in the UK whose lives are irrevocably altered by an incident during a London protest.

‘Picasso’s Lovers’ by Jeanne Mackin

Jeanne Mackin’s ‘Picasso’s Lovers’ offers an intimate exploration of Picasso’s enigmatic social circle in France, as seen through the eyes of an ambitious journalist.

‘Piglet’ by Lottie Hazell

In ‘Piglet,’ author Lottie Hazell probes deep into a woman’s dilemma when she uncovers a devastating truth just before her wedding.

‘Butter’ by Asako Yuzuki

‘Butter,’ a Japanese cult bestseller by Asako Yuzuki, follows a gourmet cook with a dark secret – he’s also a serial killer. Polly Barton’s translation promises to introduce this chilling tale to a global audience.

‘Until August’ by Gabriel García Márquez

The literary world eagerly anticipates the posthumous release of Gabriel García Márquez’s novel ‘Until August.’ This captivating story revolves around Ana Magdalena Bach, who each year chooses a new lover during her special visit to an island.

Other Noteworthy Titles

Rebecca Ivory’s ‘Free Therapy,’ a collection of short stories, reflects on the chasm between understanding therapy’s language and acting upon it. Andrew O’Hagan’s ‘Caledonian Road’ is being hailed as a state-of-the-nation novel. ‘The Husbands’ by Holly Gramazio presents a quirky tale of a woman who discovers an endless supply of husbands in her attic. ‘Blue Sisters’ by Coco Mellors focuses on three sisters reuniting after a family tragedy, while John Boyne’s ‘Earth’ follows a footballer who harbors a secret past as a male escort. Sarah Perry’s ‘Enlightenment’ explores the obsession two friends have with a disappeared astronomer. Richard Osman returns with the fourth installment of the Thursday Murder Club series in ‘The Last Devil To Die.’ Ali Smith’s ‘Gliff’ intrigues with a mysterious inheritance, and Emily Henry’s ‘Funny Story’ offers a rom-com about spurned exes plotting revenge. Joseph O’Neill’s ‘Godwin’ delves into the saga of two brothers’ quest, while Solvej Balle’s ‘On Calculation of Volume I and II’ offers a poetic and philosophical septology.