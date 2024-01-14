en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024: A Remarkable Year for Film and Television – Here’s What to Expect

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
2024: A Remarkable Year for Film and Television – Here’s What to Expect

The film and television industry is abuzz with anticipation as 2024 arrives with a promising line-up of new releases, sequels, and reboots. Despite the work stoppages that pushed back many projects, the industry is set to follow up on a successful previous year with an array of notable titles.

Highlighting Diversity in Cinema

Among the highlights, CBC News points out the 24 titles that stand out in this exciting repertoire. The list is a demonstration of the industry’s commitment to genre diversity and innovation. From the Netflix adaptation of the beloved ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ featuring a Canadian cast, to the fourth season of the gripping series ‘True Detective: Night Country’ starring Jodie Foster on Crave, the prospects are thrilling.

Reimagining Classics and Exploring New Horizons

Adding to the excitement, Amazon Prime TV is preparing to release the reboot of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine leading the cast. The historical drama ‘Manhunt,’ which dives into the story of Lincoln’s assassin, is all set to make its debut on Apple TV. A24’s film ‘Civil War,’ on the other hand, takes audiences into a dystopian America, offering a fresh take on the genre.

Star-Studded Line-Up and Unique Concepts

Richard Linklater’s romantic comedy ‘Hit Man’ and the star-packed ‘Wolves’ featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt are also part of the expected 2024 releases. Movies like A24’s ‘Sing Sing’ stand out for their unique cast, and ‘Speak No Evil’ presents an English remake of a Danish film. Furthermore, Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ promises a gothic horror experience, set for a Christmas release, and ‘Lisa Frankenstein,’ produced by Diablo Cody, adds a horror-comedy twist to the mix.

With a blend of seasoned and emerging talent, these films and series are poised to offer a diverse range of entertainment options for audiences, signifying a remarkable year for film and television in 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 mins ago
Varun Dhawan's 'VD18' Film Officially Launched: A Glimpse into the Star-Studded Project
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan‘s upcoming film, currently known as ‘VD18’, has been officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony. The action-entertainer, eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike, has been in the works for some time and is finally moving forward. Star-Studded Cast and Crew The film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and showcases
Varun Dhawan's 'VD18' Film Officially Launched: A Glimpse into the Star-Studded Project
National Maritime Museum Challenges Traditional Narratives with New Exhibition
41 mins ago
National Maritime Museum Challenges Traditional Narratives with New Exhibition
Remembering Bill Hayes: The Iconic 'Days of Our Lives' Actor Passes Away at 98
55 mins ago
Remembering Bill Hayes: The Iconic 'Days of Our Lives' Actor Passes Away at 98
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya: A Unity of Cinema and Cricket
10 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya: A Unity of Cinema and Cricket
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
35 mins ago
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
'Taste of Africa': A Celebration of Unity and Culture on Africa Day
38 mins ago
'Taste of Africa': A Celebration of Unity and Culture on Africa Day
Latest Headlines
World News
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
40 seconds
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
2 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
2 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
3 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
3 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
3 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
5 mins
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
6 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
49 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app