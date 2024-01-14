2024: A Pivotal Year for Films and TV Shows

As the curtain rises on the new year, 2024 emerges as a pivotal year for the world of films and television. After a year marred by industry strikes and consequent delays, the stage is set for a cinematic comeback with new releases, sequels, and reboots. CBC News has marked 24 releases that are highly anticipated, promising to satiate the cravings of movie enthusiasts and TV aficionados alike.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Adaptation

Netflix is all set to present the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. Set to debut on February 22, the series boasts a cast featuring Canadian actors, adding a homegrown flair to the global phenomenon.

‘True Detective: Night Country’

The acclaimed series ‘True Detective’ is poised to return to the limelight with its new installment, ‘Night Country’. With the addition of Academy Award winner Jodie Foster, the series, premiering on Crave on January 14, is set to reclaim its former glory.

‘Manhunt’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, and ‘Civil War’

2024 will also see the dramatization of the story of John Wilkes Booth and the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in ‘Manhunt’, starring Anthony Boyle and Patton Oswalt. Amazon Prime TV is ready to reboot ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, slated for release on February 2. A24’s ‘Civil War’, a poignant narrative about America grappling with dictatorship and military extremism, is set for an April 26 theatrical release.

Notable Films and TV Shows of 2024

Among other notable releases, Richard Linklater’s ‘Hit Man,’ a romantic comedy about an undercover hitman, was a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival and is expected to grace screens in 2024. ‘Wolves,’ a thriller featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is scheduled for September 20. ‘Sing Sing,’ with a cast featuring former inmates, and the English remake of the unsettling ‘Speak No Evil’ are also on the horizon. Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ and the Diablo Cody-produced ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ are set to release in December and February, respectively. Nicolas Cage will star in the horror film ‘Arcadian,’ a multinational production, adding to the cinematic excitement of the year.