Arts & Entertainment

2024: A Landmark Year for Regional Indian Cinema

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
2024: A Landmark Year for Regional Indian Cinema

The year 2024 is shaping up to become a landmark year for regional cinema in India, with an impressive lineup of films featuring renowned actors from the Malayalam and Punjabi film industries. The list is headlined by ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, a Malayalam film starring superstar Mohanlal and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, set for a January 25 release. This film signifies the first collaboration between these two towering figures in the industry.

‘Warning 2’ & ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’

Another film to look forward to is the Punjabi movie ‘Warning 2’, a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Warning’. The movie, starring Gippy Grewal and directed by Amar Hundal, is scheduled for a February 2 release. ‘Warning 2’ delves into a narrative of crimes and counter-attacks, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience for the audience. Following closely is ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, a Malayalam suspense thriller featuring Tovino Thomas as a police officer and the scenic beauty of Kerala as its backdrop. The movie is set for a February 9 release.

‘Bazooka’ & ‘Ni Main Sass Kutni 2’

‘Bazooka’, starring Mammootty, introduces a game thriller genre, a novelty in Indian cinema, and is set for a release in early 2024. Ending the first quarter on a lighter note, the Punjabi comedy ‘Ni Main Sass Kutni 2’ explores the dynamics of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships within joint families. Starring a cast that includes Anita Devgan and Gurpreet Ghuggi, the film is expected to premiere on March 1. All these films are produced under the Yoodlee Films banner, in collaboration with Theatre of Dreams and Humble Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, the third installment of the ‘Jolly LLB’ franchise, titled ‘Jolly LLB 3’, is reportedly set to start filming in May 2024 and is projected to hit the theatres in 2025. The film will feature a face-off between Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, showcasing their comedic timing and camaraderie. Subhash Kapoor will be directing the film, produced by Disney and Cape Of Good Films. In addition to ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Arshad and Akshay are also scheduled to work together on another project, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, featuring a star-studded cast.

‘Captain Miller’

On the Tamil cinema front, ‘Captain Miller’ is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The movie stars Dhanush in the title role along with Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick in supporting roles. Set in the 1930s, the film caters to a larger audience with its massive budget and a star-studded cast. Set for a worldwide release on January 12, 2024, ‘Captain Miller’ will also be available in both IMAX and 2D formats.

With such a promising lineup, 2024 is set to be a year of rich cinematic diversity and innovation in regional Indian cinema, offering audience members a range of genres and narratives to look forward to.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

