2024: A Blockbuster Year for Live Music with Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen

The year 2024 is set to be a vibrant year for live music, with Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen leading the pack. Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour will hit the UK in June, promising a three-hour performance rivalling endurance levels of seasoned rockers. Starting at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Swift’s tour will include an eight-night stint at Wembley Stadium.

Springsteen Returns to the Stage

Springsteen, now recovered from peptic ulcer disease, will resume his tour with The E Street Band, kicking off in Cardiff on May 5. The lineup of other notable acts is impressive, featuring P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour, Billy Joel, and a nostalgic tour by Girls Aloud, paying tribute to Sarah Harding without her presence.

Arena Scene and Indie Acts

The arena scene is set to welcome back Take That, now performing as a trio. Newer sensations like Olivia Rodrigo join seasoned performers like Paul Weller, the Pet Shop Boys, and Texas. Barry Manilow is embarking on his final UK tour, while 1980s icons Simple Minds and Squeeze are making a triumphant return.

The indie scene will welcome The Killers, celebrating their album ‘Hot Fuss,’ and Keane, marking ‘Hopes And Fears.’ Other celebrated acts like Paloma Faith, Joss Stone, Jess Glynne, and Ellie Goulding are set to captivate fans with their performances.

The year 2024 promises a rich tapestry of live music events, catering to fans of all genres, from pop, rock, and indie to soul, dance, and rap. As the live music scene rebounds, audiences are eagerly anticipating the array of performances set to fill stages across the world.