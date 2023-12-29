en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024: A Blockbuster Year for Live Music with Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:35 pm EST
2024: A Blockbuster Year for Live Music with Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen

The year 2024 is set to be a vibrant year for live music, with Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen leading the pack. Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour will hit the UK in June, promising a three-hour performance rivalling endurance levels of seasoned rockers. Starting at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Swift’s tour will include an eight-night stint at Wembley Stadium.

Springsteen Returns to the Stage

Springsteen, now recovered from peptic ulcer disease, will resume his tour with The E Street Band, kicking off in Cardiff on May 5. The lineup of other notable acts is impressive, featuring P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour, Billy Joel, and a nostalgic tour by Girls Aloud, paying tribute to Sarah Harding without her presence.

Arena Scene and Indie Acts

The arena scene is set to welcome back Take That, now performing as a trio. Newer sensations like Olivia Rodrigo join seasoned performers like Paul Weller, the Pet Shop Boys, and Texas. Barry Manilow is embarking on his final UK tour, while 1980s icons Simple Minds and Squeeze are making a triumphant return.

The indie scene will welcome The Killers, celebrating their album ‘Hot Fuss,’ and Keane, marking ‘Hopes And Fears.’ Other celebrated acts like Paloma Faith, Joss Stone, Jess Glynne, and Ellie Goulding are set to captivate fans with their performances.

The year 2024 promises a rich tapestry of live music events, catering to fans of all genres, from pop, rock, and indie to soul, dance, and rap. As the live music scene rebounds, audiences are eagerly anticipating the array of performances set to fill stages across the world.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

By Salman Khan

Behaviour Interactive Invites Player Feedback for Dead by Daylight with New Survey

By Salman Khan

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Angelica Panganiban's LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim

By BNN Correspondents

Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with ...
heart comment 0
Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley’s Life

By BNN Correspondents

Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley's Life
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings

By Salman Khan

Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future

By BNN Correspondents

Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future
Mumbai’s 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events

By BNN Correspondents

Mumbai's 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
1 min
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
2 mins
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
4 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
5 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
5 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
6 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
6 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
7 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
7 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app