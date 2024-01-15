en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023 TVB Anniversary Awards: Charmaine Sheh and Moses Chan Take Top Honors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
2023 TVB Anniversary Awards: Charmaine Sheh and Moses Chan Take Top Honors

In a night celebrating the dazzling accomplishments of television, the 2023 TVB Anniversary Awards lauded Charmaine Sheh and Moses Chan as Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. The awards ceremony, recognizing the pinnacle of television artistry, lit up the night with its remarkable recognition of talent.

Sheh’s Triumphant Third Win

Charmaine Sheh’s award-winning performance in ‘The Queen of News’ marked her third triumph in the Best Actress category. She previously clinched the title for ‘Maiden’s Vow’ in 2006 and ‘Line Walker’ in 2014. This year’s win also saw Sheh bagging the Favorite Actress awards in Malaysia and the Greater Bay Area, further solidifying her reign on the small screen. Sheh, visibly emotional during her acceptance speech, extended her gratitude towards her colleagues and her mother for their unwavering support.

Chan’s Second Win After a Long Gap

Moses Chan, after a long hiatus since his win in 2007 for ‘Heart of Greed,’ once again graced the winner’s podium for his compelling performance in ‘Narcotics Heroes.’ In an honest and heartfelt speech, he acknowledged the unwavering support of his wife, family, and fans.

Other Honors

Other notable wins include Kenneth Ma, who celebrated his victory as Malaysia’s Favorite TVB Actor for ‘The Queen of News,’ and Bosco Wong, who secured the title of Greater Bay Area’s Most Favorite TVB Actor for ‘Mission Run.’ The awards also recognized the Best Drama Series, which went to ‘The Queen of News.’ The ceremony further celebrated a variety of other categories, including Most Potential Newcomers, the Best Variety Show, and more. Kayan Yau, Kelly Gu, Gigi Yim, Archie Sin, and Yumi Chung emerged as the most promising newcomers, while the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award found its deserving recipient in Keith Yuen.

In conclusion, the TVB Anniversary Awards 2023, apart from recognizing the stellar performances of the well-established actors, also paved the way for the emerging talents to be acknowledged. It was a night that celebrated the art of storytelling through television, a testament to the power and impact of this medium.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

