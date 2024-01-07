en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023: The Year of Rising Stars and Melodic Dominance in Jamaican Music

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
In the vibrant tapestry of the music scene in 2023, new notes emerged, and familiar melodies continued to play. The stage was shared by both rising stars and established maestros, each offering tunes that resonated with diverse audiences. A year abundant in melodies and rhythms, 2023 echoed a harmonic blend of novelty and nostalgia.

Emerging Artistes and DJ’s Take Center Stage

As the year unfolded, up-and-coming artists and deejays carved out their spaces in the auditory landscape, releasing tracks that hit the right chords with listeners. Yet, amidst the pulsating beats of the new sensations, the seasoned entertainers held their ground, delighting fans with their signature styles and tunes. However, as Member of the selection panel, Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards observed, the year was marked by a conspicuous absence of memorable hits from singers, a note that added a distinct tone to the year’s music narrative.

Unforgettable Tracks of 2023

Notwithstanding the lack of remarkable singer’s hits, Singjay Mavado made an indelible mark with his track ‘Pain’. Collaborating with Dexta Daps and Jay-A, ‘Pain’ resonated with listeners, sustaining the legacy of the established entertainers. Yet, the standout success story of the year was undeniably the artist Teejay, whose song ‘Drift’ swept the nation off its feet. From the young to the old, the song became a nationwide sensation in Jamaica, evidencing the far-reaching appeal of Teejay’s music.

‘Drift’: An Anthem of the Year

Such was the popularity of ‘Drift’ that it was adopted by Prime Minister Holness as his theme song at the JLP conference, a testament to the song’s wide-reaching impact. According to the Certifiedstreams June 2023 Caribbean Top 200 Report, ‘Drift’ achieved impressive streaming numbers, amassing over 912,687 Spotify streams and 80,000 Shazams within a month, a feat that few can boast of. Teejay, who has been on the entertainment scene since 2018, has had a series of hits, but ‘Drift’ marked a milestone in his career.

A Significant Career Move

In 2023, Teejay also made a significant career move that garnered attention. He signed a record deal with Warner Music Group, which was touted as dancehall’s biggest deal of the year. This landmark agreement set the stage for what promises to be another exciting chapter in Teejay’s musical journey, reaffirming his position as one of the stalwarts of Jamaican music.

Arts & Entertainment Jamaica Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

