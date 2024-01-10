2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees Announced: ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’, and ‘Succession’ Take the Lead

The stage is set for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with a diverse array of exceptional performances in film and television vying for recognition. Leading the pack in film nominations are ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, each with an impressive four nominations. On the television front, ‘Succession’ takes the spotlight with five nominations.

Unfolding the Nominee Ensemble

Among the illustrious list of nominees for film performances, Matt Bomer for ‘Fellow Travelers’, Jon Hamm for ‘Fargo’, and Steven Yeun for ‘Beef’ have secured their spots. In the television category, Uzo Aduba for ‘Painkiller’, Brie Larson for ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, and Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’ have all received nominations. Ensemble nominations have been awarded to ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Barry’, ‘The Bear’, and ‘The Last of Us’.

Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling Headline Film Category

Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling, both for ‘Barbie’, are among the other notable film nominations. The film ensemble category also recognizes ‘American Fiction’, ‘The Color Purple’, and ‘Oppenheimer’.

Streaming Giant Netflix to Air the Awards

The SAG Awards ceremony, set to take place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24, will be streamed live on Netflix for the first time. Anticipation builds as the SAG Awards often serve as a precursor to the Oscars, with the nominations providing insights into potential Academy Awards favorites.