2023 SBS Entertainment Awards: A Night of Recognition and Celebration

The 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards, held on December 30th at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, celebrated the talent, creativity, and hard work of individuals and shows contributing to the entertainment industry. The event was a glittering display of recognition for those who have enriched Korean television with their diverse talents and innovative shows.

Grand Prize goes to Tak Jae Hoon

The most coveted award of the evening, the Grand Prize (Daesang), was bagged by Tak Jae Hoon, a dedicated cast member of the shows ‘My Little Old Boy’ and ‘Dolsing Fourmen’ for seven years. Displaying humility and gratitude, he confessed his lack of preparation for an acceptance speech, attributing his success to the collective effort of his colleagues and the production team.

Running Man named Program of the Year

‘Running Man‘, a popular variety show, clinched the title of Program of the Year. PD Choi Hyung-in, in his acceptance speech, hinted at plans for the show’s upcoming 15th anniversary, raising the anticipation of fans across the globe.

Awards Across Various Categories

The evening saw a diverse range of awards being presented to deserving recipients. The Producer’s Award was won by Ji Suk Jin, who was absent due to health reasons. His award was received by Yoo Jae-suk on his behalf. Kim Jong Min and Bae Sung Jae were honored with the Male Excellence Award, while the Female Excellence Award went to Lee Ji Hye. The Program Award was claimed by ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny’, and ‘MeokJjiBba: Big Survival’ was celebrated for Best Team Work. Additional awards including the Rising Star Award, Best Couple Award, and more were also distributed, celebrating the achievements of various individuals and teams in the industry.

The 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards was indeed a night to remember, applauding the creativity, passion, and dedication of those who continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, shaping the cultural landscape of Korea.