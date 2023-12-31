en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2023 SBS Entertainment Awards: A Night of Recognition and Celebration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:26 pm EST
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards: A Night of Recognition and Celebration

The 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards, held on December 30th at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, celebrated the talent, creativity, and hard work of individuals and shows contributing to the entertainment industry. The event was a glittering display of recognition for those who have enriched Korean television with their diverse talents and innovative shows.

Grand Prize goes to Tak Jae Hoon

The most coveted award of the evening, the Grand Prize (Daesang), was bagged by Tak Jae Hoon, a dedicated cast member of the shows ‘My Little Old Boy’ and ‘Dolsing Fourmen’ for seven years. Displaying humility and gratitude, he confessed his lack of preparation for an acceptance speech, attributing his success to the collective effort of his colleagues and the production team.

Running Man named Program of the Year

Running Man‘, a popular variety show, clinched the title of Program of the Year. PD Choi Hyung-in, in his acceptance speech, hinted at plans for the show’s upcoming 15th anniversary, raising the anticipation of fans across the globe.

Awards Across Various Categories

The evening saw a diverse range of awards being presented to deserving recipients. The Producer’s Award was won by Ji Suk Jin, who was absent due to health reasons. His award was received by Yoo Jae-suk on his behalf. Kim Jong Min and Bae Sung Jae were honored with the Male Excellence Award, while the Female Excellence Award went to Lee Ji Hye. The Program Award was claimed by ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny’, and ‘MeokJjiBba: Big Survival’ was celebrated for Best Team Work. Additional awards including the Rising Star Award, Best Couple Award, and more were also distributed, celebrating the achievements of various individuals and teams in the industry.

The 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards was indeed a night to remember, applauding the creativity, passion, and dedication of those who continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, shaping the cultural landscape of Korea.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 TV Landscape: The Must-Watch Dramas and Comedies

By BNN Correspondents

Veteran Photographers from The Washington Post Conclude Their Illustrious Careers

By BNN Correspondents

Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in 'Sleeping Beauty' Pantomime

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Epic Games Store Ends 2023 with 'Ghostrunner' Giveaway ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
Epic Games Store Ends 2023 with 'Ghostrunner' Giveaway ...
heart comment 0
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter

By BNN Correspondents

Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter
Microsoft and Tech Industry’s Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024
The Emergence of Blockchain Games: A New Era for the Gaming Industry

By Salman Khan

The Emergence of Blockchain Games: A New Era for the Gaming Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
55 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
59 seconds
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
1 min
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
1 min
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
5 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
10 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
11 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
13 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
14 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
55 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
34 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
35 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app