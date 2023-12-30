en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023 SBS Entertainment Awards: A Celebration of Outstanding Contributions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:27 pm EST
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards: A Celebration of Outstanding Contributions

With glitz, glamour and a star-studded lineup, the 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards honored the year’s outstanding contributions to entertainment on December 30. The event, held at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, was hosted by a dynamic trio: Lee Sang Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Lee Hyun Yi.

Tak Jae Hoon Crowned Grand Prize Winner

Stealing the spotlight, Tak Jae Hoon was bestowed with the esteemed Daesang (Grand Prize). This accolade recognizes his significant contributions to the popular variety shows ‘My Little Old Boy’ and ‘Invitation From Bachelors Again.’ Ji Suk Jin claimed the Producers’ Award for ‘Running Man,’ which also bagged the title of Program of the Year.

Top Excellence and Other Remarkable Wins

Kim Jong Min, Bae Sung Jae, and Lee Ji Hye were among the recipients of the Top Excellence Award for their respective shows. ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2’ clinched the Positive Influence Program Award, while Oh Sang Jin and Song Hae Na were recognized with the Excellence Award.

Awards Galore

The Best Teamwork Award was swept by ‘Love My Body.’ ‘Shooting Stars’ cast bagged various honors including the Century Club Award and the Yachine Award. Park Na Rae was acknowledged with the Gourmet Star Award, and the Golden Solo Award was shared by Tak Jae Hoon and others. ‘Green Fathers Club’ members, including Cha In Pyo, were recognized with the Eco-brity Award. A myriad of other awards were also presented, reflecting the diverse categories that make up the entertainment industry.

The 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards was a grand celebration of the collective efforts and individual talents that have entertained audiences throughout the year. It was a testament to the dedication, creativity, and tenacity of all those working in the entertainment industry.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

