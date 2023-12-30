2023 MBC Drama Awards: A Night of Stars and Surprises

The ‘2023 MBC Drama Awards’ unfolded at the MBC Media Center Public Hall in Seoul, a vibrant fusion of glamour and talent. Kim Sung Joo and Park Gyu Young graced the event as hosts, illuminating the stage with their dynamic presence. The ceremony, a yearly tradition by MBC, recognized remarkable accomplishments in Korean dramas broadcasted on the network.

The Crowning Glory

Nam Goong Min clinched the highest honor, the Daesang – Grand Prize, for his exceptional performance in ‘My Dearest’. The drama didn’t just stop at personal accolades but also bagged the prestigious Drama of the Year award. This recognition marks Namgoong Min’s third Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards, thus validating his persistent excellence in the field.

Excellence Recognized

The Top Excellence Award for a miniseries was bestowed upon Woo Do Hwan for ‘Joseon Attorney’, Ahn Eun Jin for ‘My Dearest’, and Lee Se Young for ‘The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’. For the short-form or daily drama category, Kim Yoo Seok for ‘Meant to Be’ and Jang Seo Hee for ‘Game of Witches’ were the victorious contenders. Bae In Hyuk and Park Gyu Young were conferred with the Excellence Award for their riveting performances in ‘The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’ and ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’, respectively. Lee Hyeon Suk and Jeon Hye Yeon followed suit in the short-form or daily category for ‘Game of Witches’ and ‘Meant to Be’.

Special Awards and Accolades

The Best Character award found its rightful winner in Kim Jong Tae for his role in ‘My Dearest’. The Best Couple was clinched by the captivating duo – Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin of ‘My Dearest’. Choi Young Woo and Cha Chung Hwa were the recipients of the Best Supporting Actor awards for ‘My Dearest’ and ‘Kokdu | Season of Deity’ respectively. The Best New Actor category saw multiple winners from ‘My Dearest’, including Kim Moo Joon, Kim Yoon Woo, and Park Jung Yeon, alongside Joo Hyun Young for ‘The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’.

The ‘2023 MBC Drama Awards’ was not just a ceremony; it was a grand celebration of talent, hard work, and outstanding contributions to the Korean drama industry. The evening ended, leaving behind a trail of sparkling achievements and a promise of more captivating stories to unfold in the coming year.