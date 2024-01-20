2023 Listmania Series Ends with 'To the Teeth' Blog's Top 50 Metal Albums Compilation

In a spectacular conclusion to the 2023 Listmania series, Peter van der Ploeg, the Dutch writer, and proprietor of the renowned metal blog 'To the Teeth', has unveiled a remarkable 'List of Lists'. This exclusive compilation represents a confluence of musical genius, capturing the essence of the top 50 albums of the year, drawn from a massive pool of over 350 albums that have graced the year-end lists of various international music sites.

Method Behind the Madness

Every year, Peter undertakes the meticulous task of curating these lists, incorporating prestigious sites such as Album of the Year, Metal Hammer, Rolling Stone, among many others. The process of deriving the final list is a testament to Peter's commitment to honoring musical talent. He devised a unique point system that awards 10 points to each album that secured a number one position, 8 points for second place, 6 points for third, 5 points for the rest of the top-10 positions, 3 points for a top-25, and 1 point for any position below.

A Nail-Biting Finish

The final ranking is a cumulative result of the total points, with the number of mentions serving as a tiebreaker, followed by the number of top spots. In a thrilling turn of events, this year's number one album managed to nose ahead of the number two album by a single number two spot, highlighting the fierce competition and diversity in the world of music.

Behind the Scenes

Peter's dedication to the craft of music appreciation is evident in the painstaking work that goes into creating these lists. His insightful discussion on the outcomes of this year's 'List of Lists', along with the laborious process behind it, can be found on his Substack. This act not only promotes transparency but also provides music enthusiasts with a deeper understanding of the dynamics of album rankings.