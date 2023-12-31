en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023 in Review: Triumphs and Disappointments in the Film Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:21 am EST
2023 in Review: Triumphs and Disappointments in the Film Industry

The world of cinema in 2023 was a roller coaster ride of highs and lows. The year was adorned with a multitude of films that won hearts and accolades, but there were also those that failed to hit the mark. Notably, the year saw the release of such cinematic gems as ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Saltburn,’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.’ However, the silver screen was not without its fair share of disappointments.

Triumphs of the Year

The year saw a strong lineup of movies that received positive reception, with ‘Oppenheimer,’ a remarkable biopic of atom bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer, leading the pack. Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives,’ Cord Jefferson’s ‘American Fiction,’ and Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ were other notable contributions that found their place in the best movies list. These films stood out not only for their compelling narratives and performances, but also for their unique storytelling.

Downsides in the Film Industry

Yet, the year was not all roses. The film industry in Vancouver, for instance, saw a significant decrease in production spending due to strikes. This caused financial hardship for many industry workers, despite the provincial government’s efforts to provide financial aid. In Bollywood, while stars like Shah Rukh Khan saw a resurgence, films like ‘Animal’ and ‘Adipurush’ faced criticism for misogynistic undertones and lackluster execution.

The 20 Worst Films of 2023

Among the year’s cinematic offerings, an overabundance of superhero movies, poorly executed franchise revivals, and a peculiar attempt to turn Winnie the Pooh into a horror film were considered the year’s low points. ‘Adipurush,’ a high-budget Bollywood film, failed to achieve its projected gross, marking it as one of the major disappointments. The year’s small-budget films such as ’12th Fail’, ‘Fukrey 3’, ‘Dream Girl 2’, and ‘Zara Hatke Jara Bachke’ however, performed surprisingly well, further highlighting the underperformance of major blockbusters.

Nonetheless, the cinematic world continues to look ahead with optimism, hoping to overcome the year’s challenges and return to creative storytelling in 2024.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

