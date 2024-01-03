en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Triumphs, Records, and Controversies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Triumphs, Records, and Controversies

The entertainment world of 2023 was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, with a blend of grandeur, triumph, and controversy. The year was marked by the simultaneous release of two titanic movies, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer,’ with ‘Barbie’ soaring to box office success. Renowned film critic Richard Crouse shared his discerning insights on the year’s cinematic offerings, while CTV’s Vanessa Lee reminisced about the top entertainment stories. Amid this, the entertainment scene was also marred by the tragic demise of Laura Lynch, a founding member of ‘Dixie Chicks.’ A controversial incident involving American rapper Dave East and Montreal police also stirred discussions on police conduct and the treatment of entertainers.

A Year of Blockbusters and Box Office Records

The domestic box office in 2023 exceeded 9 billion for the first time since 2019, thanks in part to the phenomenal performance of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ The former raked in about $636 million, while the latter earned $326 million. ‘Barbie’s’ success was particularly historic, making Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to hit the $1 billion milestone. This stunning feat, dubbed the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, gave a significant impetus to movie ticket sales, driving AMC Theaters to its largest single-week admissions revenue since its inception in 1920. Not to be outdone, Taylor Swift’s concert film ‘The Eras Tour’ became the highest-grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend, adding more than $179 million to the domestic box office.

The Changing Tides of the Film Industry

Universal Pictures emerged as the highest-grossing studio at the 2023 box office, accumulating $4.907 billion in worldwide ticket sales. This marked the first time since 2015 that Universal Pictures became the dominant Hollywood studio at global, North American, and international box offices. The studio’s success was driven by a diverse array of films, from franchise movies and animations to horrors. Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ was Universal’s top-grossing film, earning $952 million in global ticket sales and setting a record for a biographical drama. Meanwhile, Disney, despite releasing seven fewer movies than Universal, still managed to secure the second spot with $4.827 billion.

Reflection, Tragedy, and Controversy

Beyond the box office triumphs, 2023 was also a year of retrospection, with Vanessa Lee providing a poignant look back at the year’s top entertainment stories. However, the year was not without its share of sorrow. The music world mourned the loss of Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. band ‘Dixie Chicks,’ who tragically died in a car accident. In a controversial turn of events, American rapper Dave East was pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert, sparking discussions on police conduct and the treatment of entertainers. These events added layers of complexity to an already dynamic year in the entertainment sector.

Arts & Entertainment Canada United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

