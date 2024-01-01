en English
Arts & Entertainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
As we bid farewell to 2023 and step into the fresh canvas of 2024, a reflection on the past year’s fashion trends reveals a societal shift towards individuality, sustainability, and innovation. From the resurgence of Adidas Sambas to the emergence of ‘Barbiecore,’ the fashion landscape was awash with vibrant colors, versatile pieces, and an emphasis on quality over quantity.

Unveiling ‘Barbiecore’

The fashion world was captivated by the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, inspired by the Barbie movie and characterized by vibrant pink hues. This trend, a nod to Pantone’s color of the year, Viva Magenta, aligns with the forthcoming color of the year, Peach Fuzz. This suggests that pink tones may continue to feature prominently in fashion, infusing wardrobes with a playful yet chic appeal.

Resurgence of Timeless Pieces

Adidas Sambas experienced a significant resurgence, becoming a celebrity favorite and earning the title of perfect casual footwear by stylists. Denim skirts, too, made a comeback, praised for their versatility and suitability for capsule wardrobes. However, the extent of the denim trend stirred debates, with extreme manifestations like denim boots criticized for lacking practicality.

‘Quiet Luxury’ and the Importance of Craftsmanship

2023 saw the emergence of ‘quiet luxury’ as a philosophy rather than a mere trend. Advocating for sophistication, quality, and craftsmanship over transitory trends, this approach emphasizes foundational pieces that remain timeless. Brands like The Row and Jil Sander became the epitome of this philosophy, underscoring the value of investment pieces over fast fashion.

Color and Textural Trends

Sheer fabrics gained traction, with designers showcasing tasteful transparency rather than overt exposure. The color red, too, enjoyed a moment in fall and winter, presenting various ways to incorporate it into one’s wardrobe. Additionally, metallic accents emerged as a way to elevate any outfit, focusing on accessories rather than a full metallic ensemble.

As we embrace 2024, stylists emphasize the importance of authentic personal style over blindly following trends. Fashion designer and industry expert Roxoanne Bagano-Dizon noted a decline in fast fashion as consumers prioritize quality, longevity, and sustainable production. Ethical practices and eco-friendly materials are becoming more deeply entrenched in the industry, with local brands leading the charge in upcycling and repurposing old materials into beautiful creations.

As HuffPost continues to provide accessible, high-quality journalism, we invite our readers to support our mission and stay tuned for more insights into the transforming fashion landscape.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

