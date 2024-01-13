en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023 Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Succession’ Leads, Ceremony Faces Potential Delay

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
2023 Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Succession’ Leads, Ceremony Faces Potential Delay

The 2023 Emmy Awards nominations have been unfurled, with HBO’s ‘Succession’ leading the charge with an impressive 27 nods for its gripping final season. The ceremony, originally slated for September 18, now hangs in balance due to a looming Hollywood writers strike. This year’s nominations span an array of platforms, from traditional networks like ABC to streaming giants Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Freevee, Apple TV+, and cable networks like FX and Showtime, reflecting the rapidly evolving landscape of television entertainment.

HBO Reigns Supreme

The nominations underscore HBO’s dominance in the race, with other offerings from the network, such as ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Last of Us’, and ‘House of the Dragon’, also securing recognition. In the comedy series category, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘Wednesday’ have emerged as contenders, bringing a dash of humor amidst the high-stakes drama.

Big Names Bag Nominations

On the acting front, prominent nominations include Christina Applegate for ‘Dead to Me’, Rachel Brosnahan for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, and Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’. The supporting roles category has drawn attention as well, with Jennifer Coolidge and Michael Imperioli for ‘The White Lotus’ among the nominees.

A New Winner in the Late-Night Category

In a twist of events, for the first time in seven years, a new champion will emerge in the late-night category. This shift hints at a potential disruption in the late-night television scene, marking a pivotal moment for the genre.

As the industry awaits the final decision, the Emmy nominations serve as a testament to the power of storytelling, the range of talent, and the dynamic variety of content available to viewers today. Whether the ceremony proceeds as planned or faces a delay, the excitement and anticipation continue to build, as the world gears up to celebrate the finest in television entertainment.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

