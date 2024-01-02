en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023 Dublin Literary Award Showcases Global Talent, No Irish Authors Shortlisted

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
2023 Dublin Literary Award Showcases Global Talent, No Irish Authors Shortlisted

The 2023 Dublin Literary Award has unveiled its shortlist, spotlighting six remarkable novels from authors of diverse global backgrounds, including the United States, Mexico, Germany, Croatia, and Canada-Vietnam. Notably, four of these books are translations from their original tongues, underscoring the universal appeal of compelling storytelling irrespective of linguistic barriers.

Prize Money and Shortlisted Authors

Endowed with a generous top prize of €100,000, the Dublin Literary Award is the most lucrative for a single novel published in English worldwide. This year’s award is unique in that it does not feature any Irish authors on the shortlist. This marks a stark contrast to the 2020 award, which was clinched by Anna Burns for her critically acclaimed novel, ‘Milkman’.

The nominated authors for this year’s award include T Bambrickis, Nadia Benabid, Emma Binder, Wendy Chen, Samuel Cheney, Andrea Cohen, Yvonne Conza, Mary Crow, Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach, Jeffrey Gray, Nitya Gupta, Marilyn Hacker, Spencer Hyde, Jaime Jaramillo Escobar, L A Johnson, Sheba Karim, and Timothy Liu. Their works, all of which are available to the public through Ireland’s comprehensive library system, explore diverse themes and narratives.

Books in Digital Format

In an era of digital transformation, the Dublin Literary Award has ensured the accessibility of these shortlisted works in digital formats, including eBooks and eAudiobooks via BorrowBox. This move has made it possible for a wider audience to explore these rich narratives without geographical or physical constraints.

Reader Engagement and Information Accessibility

The article also highlights a poll asking readers about their recent engagement with novels, with responses ranging from ‘I’m reading one at the moment’ to ‘Years ago’. This interactive element provides a glimpse into the reading habits of the audience while encouraging engagement with literature.

Moreover, the article underscores the importance of keeping information accessible without paywalls, funded by a blend of advertising and reader contributions. This approach aligns with the ethos of public libraries and the Dublin Literary Award, democratizing access to literature and fostering a global community of readers.

Arts & Entertainment
