2023 Dublin Literary Award Showcases Global Talent, No Irish Authors Shortlisted

The 2023 Dublin Literary Award has unveiled its shortlist, spotlighting six remarkable novels from authors of diverse global backgrounds, including the United States, Mexico, Germany, Croatia, and Canada-Vietnam. Notably, four of these books are translations from their original tongues, underscoring the universal appeal of compelling storytelling irrespective of linguistic barriers.

Prize Money and Shortlisted Authors

Endowed with a generous top prize of €100,000, the Dublin Literary Award is the most lucrative for a single novel published in English worldwide. This year’s award is unique in that it does not feature any Irish authors on the shortlist. This marks a stark contrast to the 2020 award, which was clinched by Anna Burns for her critically acclaimed novel, ‘Milkman’.

Books in Digital Format

In an era of digital transformation, the Dublin Literary Award has ensured the accessibility of these shortlisted works in digital formats, including eBooks and eAudiobooks via BorrowBox. This move has made it possible for a wider audience to explore these rich narratives without geographical or physical constraints.

Reader Engagement and Information Accessibility

