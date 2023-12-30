en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:45 pm EST
2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories

The 2023 APAN Star Awards culminated in a star-studded spectacle, unveiling a bevy of winners who have made significant contributions to television and web drama performances. Among the glittering assembly of talent, Lee Junho from 2PM emerged as a standout, sweeping up five prestigious awards, including the coveted Grand Prize and the 9th APAN Global Star Award – a testament to his international appeal, particularly for his role in ‘King the Land’.

Accolades Abound

In a night that celebrated the best of South Korean television, the event also saw YoonA from Girls’ Generation being applauded for her on-screen chemistry with Lee Junho in ‘King the Land’, bagging two awards, including Best Couple and Idol Champ Best Actress Award. The drama ‘King The Land’ itself, along with YoonA’s acting, received widespread praise and recognition, underscoring the global impact of the drama and the actors’ performances.

Global Influence

The awards ceremony transcended national boundaries as it acknowledged the global influence of actors. Anushka Sen, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Karimova Elina, Cassandra Bankson, Kristel Fulgar, and Kika Kim jointly received an award, magnifying their worldwide prominence. Lee Sung Kyung was another prominent winner, earning accolades for her role in ‘Dr. Romantic 3’.

Other Significant Victories

Among other awardees were artists like Yu Nawa, Jeong Hyeon Jun, Red Velvet’s Yeri, Choo Young Woo, Shin Eun Soo, Joo Jong Hyuk, Kim Ok Vin, Son Ho Jun, Go Soo, Kim Seo Hyung, Uhm Ji Won, Park Hae Soo, Jo Han Chul, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ryu Seung Ryong, Jo A Ram, Lee Han Byeol, Moon Sang Min, Kim Dong Hwi, Shin Ye Eun, Yeom Hye Ran, Jung Suk Yong, Lee Dong Hwi, CEO Baek Chang Ju, Kang Yoon Sung, Park In Je, and the K-Drama ‘Little Women’, which was honored with the Best Picture award.

Undoubtedly, the 2023 APAN Star Awards served as a resounding affirmation of the talent and dedication of these artists, who have left an indelible mark on the landscape of television and web drama performances. The night was capped off with Lee Junho winning the Grand Prize, encapsulating the spirit of the event.

South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

