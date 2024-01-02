en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023: A Year of Triumph for Horror Films Amid Industry Struggles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
The year 2023, marked by industrial strikes, presented an uphill battle for the global film industry. Nevertheless, the horror genre triumphed, delivering standout films that redefined expectations and captivated audiences worldwide.

The Horror Genre’s Triumph Amid Unrest

Despite significant disruptions, the horror genre saw the release of several notable films. Among them, ‘Talk to Me’ emerged as one of the most original horror movies of the decade. Additionally, long-standing franchises such as ‘Saw X’ and ‘Scream VI’ underwent revivals, rekindling interest and excitement among their dedicated fan base.

Breaking New Ground in Horror

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’, featuring the acclaimed Russell Crowe, offered a fresh perspective on exorcism movies. The plot, based on the true stories of Father Gabriele Amorth’s exorcisms, set the film apart from its counterparts. M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ presented a riveting home invasion scenario set during an apocalyptic threat, while ‘No One Will Save You’ introduced a novel twist to the alien invasion subgenre, boldly utilizing minimal dialogue.

Revamping Classic Tales

‘Renfield’ offered a unique perspective on the Dracula narrative, highlighting his henchman’s struggle for freedom. Simultaneously, ‘M3GAN’ introduced an AI doll gone rogue, carving a new horror icon into the genre. ‘Scream VI’ extended the legendary franchise’s storyline into New York City, though the series’ future remains uncertain due to the termination of lead actress Melissa Barrera. Finally, ‘Totally Killer’ blended time travel and horror, presenting a gripping plot about stopping a serial killer from the past.

While the horror genre flourished in 2023, the superhero film industry experienced a challenging year. Both Marvel and DC Studios grappled with poor reception and controversy. Marvel’s ‘Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania’ received lukewarm reviews and faced criticism for mistreatment of VFX workers. Similarly, DC Studios’ major releases, including ‘Shazam Fury of the Gods’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Blue Beetle’, and ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, underperformed and were dubbed as massive bombs. The year was aptly characterized as the darkest for superhero films and TV since the genre’s revitalization two decades ago.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

