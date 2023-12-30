en English
Arts & Entertainment

2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media

In a year characterized by transformative shifts in the digital world, Google’s experimentation with longer snippets in search results marked a significant change. The tech giant aimed to provide users with more context for a deeper understanding of search results’ relevance. Google’s testing phase of the Search Generative Experience (SGE) was another highlight, integrating generative AI into search results. These developments were part of a broader picture of a dynamic year for PPC and SEO, including nine official and confirmed Google algorithm updates.

Artificial Intelligence: A Double-Edged Sword

The global community grappled with the growing influence of artificial intelligence, which shone as both a beacon of progress and a source of concern. On one hand, AI’s potential was acknowledged in areas from search engine optimization to education, with resources spotlighting the best new free AI tools for classrooms. On the other hand, issues surrounding mental health and privacy were brought into sharp focus, calling for more responsible use of AI.

AI: A Growing Influence in Art and Entertainment

As AI permeates the art and entertainment sector, its role remains a topic of heated debate. Critics argue that AI-generated content lacks the human touch, while proponents point to projects like LucidDreamer, which showcases AI’s capability to generate 3D scenes from single images. The Internet Archive’s contest for short films using public domain materials further underscored the intertwining of technology and creative expression.

Regulating AI and the Rise of New Social Media Platforms

The year 2023 also saw governments worldwide beginning to regulate AI use, reflecting the technology’s increasing importance. In the social media landscape, Twitter’s decline contrasted with the emergence of new platforms like X and Threads. Despite changes on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover, the platform saw a notable decrease in users and ad revenue.

Legal Tangles and the Road Ahead

Google agreed to settle a lawsuit over Chrome’s Incognito mode, and NASA’s Artemis program faced inadvertent deindexing due to overzealous anti-piracy actions. As 2023 draws to a close, the tech world anticipates continued change in 2024, with the rise of zero-click searches, AI-powered tools, and a predicted 25% drop in organic traffic for websites. Competing in this turbulent environment will require premium link building services and authentic, human-written content.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

