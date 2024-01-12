en English
Arts & Entertainment

£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum

The Royal Cornwall Museum in Truro, a jewel of British culture and history, is gearing up for a significant metamorphosis. The change is made feasible by an investment of a whopping 2.1 million GBP, a generous contribution from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme. This programme, a joint venture between Cornwall Council and the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, is a beacon of economic development and community upliftment across the UK.

Revamping the Heart of Cornwall

With this new influx of funding, the museum plans to breathe new life into the Heart of Cornwall exhibition and its main gallery. The investment will also be channelled towards enhancing the museum’s nature gallery and improving the entrance and garden for better accessibility. The fund will not only ensure the museum’s sustainability but also make it more appealing to both locals and tourists alike.

Education and Engagement at the Forefront

But it’s not just about aesthetics and accessibility. The museum also aims to utilise the funding to support a rich array of educational activities. These activities, grounded in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths (STEAM), will include school workshops and family events, creating a vibrant hub for learning and engagement.

A Legacy of Support

This recent investment is a continuation of a series of successful funding bids by the museum. Previously, the institution has received financial support from various sources, including Cornwall Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund, Arts Council England through the Museum Estate and Development Fund, and the Truro Town Deal for refurbishing the Mineral Gallery.

These investments collectively aim to enrich the Royal Cornwall Museum’s role as a key cultural institution in Cornwall. They seek to offer interactive experiences and preserve the region’s rich heritage, building a legacy that future generations can cherish.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

