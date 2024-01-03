en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

1Fluent’s ‘Big Crook’ – A Dancehall Track Addressing Scamming

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:28 am EST
1Fluent’s ‘Big Crook’ – A Dancehall Track Addressing Scamming

Emerging from the vibrant Jamaican dancehall scene, Conroy Spence, better known by his stage name 1Fluent, has recently launched a new tune, ‘Big Crook.’ The song, which released late last month, addresses the topical issue of scamming, resonating with young listeners through its unique vibe and relatable messaging.

1Fluent’s New Song: A Reflection of Contemporary Society

‘Big Crook’ is not just another dancehall number; it is a track that reflects and responds to the current social issues impacting the youth. The song’s lyrics explore the world of scamming, a prevalent issue that has become a source of concern for many. 1Fluent’s approach to this topic has garnered positive feedback since its release, with many lauding the song for its relevance and daring commentary.

Official Music Video on YouTube

Along with the song, an official music video for ‘Big Crook’ was also launched on YouTube, further amplifying the reach of 1Fluent’s message. The video, visually striking and artistically executed, has enabled the song to connect with a wider audience, enhancing the impact of its narrative.

From Education to Dancehall: 1Fluent’s Journey

1Fluent, who hails from Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine, has a background that is as intriguing as his music. His entry into the music industry was heavily influenced by his family, especially his father. However, his initial focus was on education during his high school years, before he decided to fully commit to his music career. Prior to ‘Big Crook’, he released another single in June called ‘Heartless Sinna,’ which was described as thought-provoking and inspirational, designed to provide positive energy to listeners during their lowest moments.

With ‘Big Crook,’ 1Fluent continues to establish himself as a unique voice in the world of dancehall, one that isn’t afraid to address the pressing issues of the day through his art. His music, while entertaining, seeks to provoke thought and inspire change, a testament to the transformative power of the art form.

0
Arts & Entertainment Jamaica Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment

By Salman Khan

Singa Ding's 'Bless': An Ode to Hope and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

Shavi's Debut Song 'Mountain' Ascends to New Heights

By BNN Correspondents

WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience

By Salman Khan

Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events ...
heart comment 0
Retro Vibes Undeterred by Rain: Tea Cup Throw Back All-White Edition Held Successfully

By BNN Correspondents

Retro Vibes Undeterred by Rain: Tea Cup Throw Back All-White Edition Held Successfully
Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Sriyanka Ray: A Legacy Beyond Life

By BNN Correspondents

Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Sriyanka Ray: A Legacy Beyond Life
Marathi Movie ‘Khurchi’ Unveils Official Trailer

By BNN Correspondents

Marathi Movie 'Khurchi' Unveils Official Trailer
2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: A Celebration of Agriculture and Community

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: A Celebration of Agriculture and Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
19 seconds
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
20 seconds
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
30 seconds
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
1 min
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
1 min
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
2 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
2 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
2 mins
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
2 mins
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
2 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app