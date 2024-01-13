en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

1999 Write The Future Teams Up With Rich Brian and Rick Ross for ‘Light Rails’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
1999 Write The Future Teams Up With Rich Brian and Rick Ross for ‘Light Rails’

The music collective 1999 Write The Future has stirred up the music scene once again with their newest release, ‘Light Rails’, featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross. The track not only showcases the undeniable talent of these artists but also teases more music to come from this ambitious collective.

Collaboration of Titans

Rich Brian and Rick Ross are no strangers to collaboration. Their creative chemistry was first revealed in the soundtrack for the 2021 film ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’. In ‘Light Rails’, they alternate verses effortlessly, each artist bringing their distinct style to the table.

Rich Brian, a rising star who recently graced the cover of Uproxx, delivers verses laden with popular culture references. His lyrics are layered, his delivery slick, and his style unmistakably unique.

Rick Ross, on the other hand, brings his signature bravura to the track, with lines that ooze confidence and a dismissive attitude towards negativity. His contribution to ‘Light Rails’ is an affirmation of his status as a veteran in the music industry.

‘1999 Write The Future’ – A Collective on the Rise

1999 Write The Future, the music collective at the heart of this release, is proving to be a force to reckon with. Their recent collaborations, such as ‘Mint Chocolate’ and ‘Run The Fade’, have demonstrated their ability to bring together diverse talents and create music that resonates with a wide audience. ‘Run The Fade’ even features a music video with comedian Tim Robinson, showcasing the collective’s knack for blending music with other forms of entertainment.

This latest release, ‘Light Rails’, is but another testament to the collective’s ambition and versatility. As they continue to churn out high-energy, distinctive tracks, it is clear that the music world can expect more from 1999 Write The Future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
75th Emmy Awards: Iconic TV Show Reunions and a Noteworthy Farewell
A glint of nostalgia is set to pervade the upcoming awards ceremony, as iconic television show reunions take center stage. The 75th Emmy Awards is poised to be a grand spectacle with rare cast reunions, classic TV settings reproductions, and electrifying musical performances. The centerpiece of this grandeur will be the reunions of casts from
75th Emmy Awards: Iconic TV Show Reunions and a Noteworthy Farewell
Orange County Inaugurates Hall of Fame Honoring Ten Distinguished Locals
8 mins ago
Orange County Inaugurates Hall of Fame Honoring Ten Distinguished Locals
Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
11 mins ago
Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Unanticipated Return: Natalya Scudder Surprises Fans in 'Below Deck Med' Finale
3 mins ago
Unanticipated Return: Natalya Scudder Surprises Fans in 'Below Deck Med' Finale
Idowu Akinsade Celebrates Women's Success and Discusses New Movie 'Omo Sekinat'
3 mins ago
Idowu Akinsade Celebrates Women's Success and Discusses New Movie 'Omo Sekinat'
Unseen Andy Warhol Film Possibly Inspired 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'
6 mins ago
Unseen Andy Warhol Film Possibly Inspired 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Supreme Court Favors Janet Palmtag in Libel Suit Against State GOP
32 seconds
Nebraska Supreme Court Favors Janet Palmtag in Libel Suit Against State GOP
Portimonense Clinches Victory Over Farense in Primeira Liga Clash
35 seconds
Portimonense Clinches Victory Over Farense in Primeira Liga Clash
Bo Dallas's Role in Honoring Bray Wyatt's Legacy as WWE Continues Support for Wyatt's Family
48 seconds
Bo Dallas's Role in Honoring Bray Wyatt's Legacy as WWE Continues Support for Wyatt's Family
Nebraska Senators Defy Weather to Introduce New Legislation
49 seconds
Nebraska Senators Defy Weather to Introduce New Legislation
Sports Talk Show 'The Locker Room' Delves into Gesa Stadium Developments and Huskies' Coaching Search
51 seconds
Sports Talk Show 'The Locker Room' Delves into Gesa Stadium Developments and Huskies' Coaching Search
Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital
1 min
Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital
High School Wrestlers Triumph in Recent Competitions
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Triumph in Recent Competitions
Georgia Ice Dogs Keep the Tradition Alive: Spreading Joy Off the Ice
3 mins
Georgia Ice Dogs Keep the Tradition Alive: Spreading Joy Off the Ice
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
4 mins
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app