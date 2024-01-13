1999 Write The Future Teams Up With Rich Brian and Rick Ross for ‘Light Rails’

The music collective 1999 Write The Future has stirred up the music scene once again with their newest release, ‘Light Rails’, featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross. The track not only showcases the undeniable talent of these artists but also teases more music to come from this ambitious collective.

Collaboration of Titans

Rich Brian and Rick Ross are no strangers to collaboration. Their creative chemistry was first revealed in the soundtrack for the 2021 film ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’. In ‘Light Rails’, they alternate verses effortlessly, each artist bringing their distinct style to the table.

Rich Brian, a rising star who recently graced the cover of Uproxx, delivers verses laden with popular culture references. His lyrics are layered, his delivery slick, and his style unmistakably unique.

Rick Ross, on the other hand, brings his signature bravura to the track, with lines that ooze confidence and a dismissive attitude towards negativity. His contribution to ‘Light Rails’ is an affirmation of his status as a veteran in the music industry.

‘1999 Write The Future’ – A Collective on the Rise

1999 Write The Future, the music collective at the heart of this release, is proving to be a force to reckon with. Their recent collaborations, such as ‘Mint Chocolate’ and ‘Run The Fade’, have demonstrated their ability to bring together diverse talents and create music that resonates with a wide audience. ‘Run The Fade’ even features a music video with comedian Tim Robinson, showcasing the collective’s knack for blending music with other forms of entertainment.

This latest release, ‘Light Rails’, is but another testament to the collective’s ambition and versatility. As they continue to churn out high-energy, distinctive tracks, it is clear that the music world can expect more from 1999 Write The Future.