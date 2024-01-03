en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

1976 Prediction Foretold ‘Star Wars’ Success and Changed the Sci-Fi Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
1976 Prediction Foretold ‘Star Wars’ Success and Changed the Sci-Fi Landscape

In May 1976, on the eve of a cinematic revolution, John S. Long, a discerning movie critic for the Arizona Daily Star, astounded his readers with a prophetic prediction. He foresaw the sweeping success of a yet-to-be-released film, ‘Star Wars,’ a prediction few dared to make given the then-prevalent skepticism around big-budget science fiction films. Long’s prophecy was rooted in the significant budgets dedicated to sci-fi films and the inclusion of big-name stars such as Alec Guinness and Carrie Fisher, a stark departure from the low-budget productions and lesser-known actors typical of the era.

Breaking the Mold: The Makings of an Unprecedented Success

At a time when movie studios were wary of investing heavily in the sci-fi genre, United Artists and Universal initially dismissed George Lucas’s concept. However, Alan Ladd, Jr. at 20th Century Fox saw potential in Lucas’s vision, choosing to back ‘Star Wars’ despite internal pressure from other Fox executives. This bold move would prove to be a game-changer, not just for 20th Century Fox, but for the entire film industry.

A New Dawn: The Resurgence of Sci-Fi

Alongside his thoughts on ‘Star Wars,’ Long also mentioned other promising sci-fi films on the horizon, such as ‘Superman’ and a planned ‘Star Trek’ film. His observations highlighted an imminent resurgence in the genre, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the history of cinema. Little did anyone know, the success of ‘Star Wars’ would forever change the landscape of sci-fi films, establishing them as a lucrative genre.

The Legacy of John S. Long and ‘Star Wars’

Long’s career in journalism continued to soar, leading him to become a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1984. His accurate prediction about ‘Star Wars’ and the profound impact it would have on the future of sci-fi films remains a testament to his insightful prowess. Today, more than four decades later, ‘Star Wars’ continues to enthral audiences worldwide, a testament to Long’s foresight and the enduring appeal of the genre.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Jimmie Allen's Legal Quagmire: Sexual Assault Allegations and Shifting Legal Teams
In the world of country music, Jimmie Allen has become a controversial figure, not for his music, but for serious allegations leveled against him. The artist is presently entangled in two separate sexual assault lawsuits, each filed by women identified as Jane Does. The allegations include claims of harassment and assault, with one incident reported
Jimmie Allen's Legal Quagmire: Sexual Assault Allegations and Shifting Legal Teams
Nintendo Switch Gamers Eager for New 2024 Releases
3 mins ago
Nintendo Switch Gamers Eager for New 2024 Releases
2024 Cinema: A Year of Diverse Narratives and Anticipated Sequels
3 mins ago
2024 Cinema: A Year of Diverse Narratives and Anticipated Sequels
Country Music Hall of Fame Invites Visitors to 'Sketch Like the Masters'
1 min ago
Country Music Hall of Fame Invites Visitors to 'Sketch Like the Masters'
New Year's Celebration: Matt Bomer Shares Rare Photo with Husband Simon Halls
2 mins ago
New Year's Celebration: Matt Bomer Shares Rare Photo with Husband Simon Halls
Maui's Vibrant Tapestry: Housing, Art, Heritage, and More
3 mins ago
Maui's Vibrant Tapestry: Housing, Art, Heritage, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
28 seconds
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
35 seconds
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
38 seconds
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
42 seconds
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
1 min
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
1 min
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
1 min
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
1 min
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
2 mins
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
14 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
27 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app