1976 Prediction Foretold ‘Star Wars’ Success and Changed the Sci-Fi Landscape

In May 1976, on the eve of a cinematic revolution, John S. Long, a discerning movie critic for the Arizona Daily Star, astounded his readers with a prophetic prediction. He foresaw the sweeping success of a yet-to-be-released film, ‘Star Wars,’ a prediction few dared to make given the then-prevalent skepticism around big-budget science fiction films. Long’s prophecy was rooted in the significant budgets dedicated to sci-fi films and the inclusion of big-name stars such as Alec Guinness and Carrie Fisher, a stark departure from the low-budget productions and lesser-known actors typical of the era.

Breaking the Mold: The Makings of an Unprecedented Success

At a time when movie studios were wary of investing heavily in the sci-fi genre, United Artists and Universal initially dismissed George Lucas’s concept. However, Alan Ladd, Jr. at 20th Century Fox saw potential in Lucas’s vision, choosing to back ‘Star Wars’ despite internal pressure from other Fox executives. This bold move would prove to be a game-changer, not just for 20th Century Fox, but for the entire film industry.

A New Dawn: The Resurgence of Sci-Fi

Alongside his thoughts on ‘Star Wars,’ Long also mentioned other promising sci-fi films on the horizon, such as ‘Superman’ and a planned ‘Star Trek’ film. His observations highlighted an imminent resurgence in the genre, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the history of cinema. Little did anyone know, the success of ‘Star Wars’ would forever change the landscape of sci-fi films, establishing them as a lucrative genre.

The Legacy of John S. Long and ‘Star Wars’

Long’s career in journalism continued to soar, leading him to become a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1984. His accurate prediction about ‘Star Wars’ and the profound impact it would have on the future of sci-fi films remains a testament to his insightful prowess. Today, more than four decades later, ‘Star Wars’ continues to enthral audiences worldwide, a testament to Long’s foresight and the enduring appeal of the genre.