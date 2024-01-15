1909-S Indian Head Cent: A Historic Piece Returns to Auction

The minting of the 1909-S Indian Head cent, a pivotal coin in the annals of American numismatics, marked the end of an era. As the last of James Barton Longacre's celebrated design, this coin holds a special place in the hearts of many collectors. The 1909-S Indian Head cent, minted in San Francisco, is particularly coveted due to its limited production run, making it a semi-key issue in the series. This year, it returns to the spotlight, as an auction by GreatCollections offers collectors yet another chance to own this iconic piece of history.

A Rare Minting: The Story of the 1909-S Indian Head Cent

In 1909, the Philadelphia Mint produced over 14 million Indian Head cents before the switch to the Lincoln cent in June. In contrast, the San Francisco Mint produced a mere 309,000 of the 1909-S Indian Head cents in January and February, making it the lowest mintage for the series. The scarcity of this coin, coupled with its historical significance, has driven up its value among collectors and numismatists alike.

The Legacy of the 1909-S Indian Head Cent

Only two branch mint cents bear Longacre's design, both minted in San Francisco. The first was released in 1908, and the second, the 1909-S Indian Head cent, marked the end of this design era. These two S-mint Indian Head cents are of particular interest to collectors, representing as they do the first and last years of their issue.

A New Opportunity for Collectors

This year, a 1909-S Indian Head cent, previously part of the Dayton Collection and graded PCGS MS66+RD, is up for auction. As it stands, the highest bid is $25,030.13, with the auction set to close on January 21, 2024. The Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has only graded three of these coins at MS67RD, the highest grade for this issue. The first, from the Joshua and Ally Walsh Collection, sold for a record-breaking $97,750 in 2006. The second sold for $45,600 in June 2021. The current auction presents a unique opportunity for collectors to acquire this conditional rarity at a potentially attractive price.