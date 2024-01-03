15th Bangalore International Film Festival: A Confluence of Cinema, Culture, and Conversation

In a recent convergence, the organising committee of the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, deliberated on its forthcoming event, shedding light on an ambitious blueprint for an international cinema extravaganza. The committee, a diverse group of members, held a fervent discussion, contributing their insights to an event that has garnered global recognition and the esteemed accreditation of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations of Belgium (FIAPF).

Kick-off Ceremony and Film Screenings

The festival is primed to unfurl with a grand inauguration ceremony scheduled for February 29. What follows is a week-long celebration of cinema, with film screenings running from March 1 to 7. The event promises to culminate in a closing ceremony and an awards distribution on March 7, honouring the luminaries of the film industry.

Setting the Stage

Both the opening and closing ceremonies are set to take place at iconic locations in Bangalore. The opening event will be held within the historic walls of the Vidhana Soudha, while the closing ceremony will be conducted in its lavish Banquet Hall, creating a fitting backdrop to the grandeur of the festival.

Financial Backing and Tributes

The festival carries a budget of Rs 1.61 crore, with the government endorsing a supplementary grant to meet the financial requirements. This year’s edition will pay homage to the stalwarts of Kannada cinema, including Lilavati, Bhagavan, and C.V. Shivashankar, by screening their cinematic masterpieces. The central theme of this festival will revolve around the concepts of ideas, inclusiveness, and humanity, aiming to foster a rich dialogue around these subjects through the medium of film.

Organising Committees

The formation of the Film Festival Organising Committee, along with a Core Committee, was mandated by the government on December 30, 2023. These committees have been instituted to ensure the successful orchestration of the event, underlining the government’s commitment to promoting the arts and bolstering the cultural fabric of the region.