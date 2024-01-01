en English
Arts & Entertainment

135th Rose Parade Celebrates a World of Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
135th Rose Parade Celebrates a World of Music

The 135th Rose Parade, an annual spectacle that has been the heartbeat of New Year’s Day since 1890, opened to a riot of color and music, themed ‘Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.’ The event, bringing in the New Year with a symphony of floats, performances, and celebrity appearances, served as a global platform for creativity and harmony.

The Grand Marshal and the Parade’s Heartbeat

Leading the parade was Broadway legend Audra McDonald, the grand marshal of the event. The six-time Tony Award winner, known for her contributions to culture and society as well as her advocacy for equal rights, expressed her pride and excitement. Her presence at the helm resonated with the event’s ethos of celebrating diversity and unity.

Floats that Captured Hearts and Trophies

The Americana Trophy, an award recognizing the most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions, was taken home by The Cowboy Channel’s ‘Cowgirls Rule’ float. This entry celebrated the spirit and contribution of women in Western sports. The Tournament Volunteer Trophy for the best floral design of the parade’s theme went to Kiwanis International’s ‘Serving in Harmony’ float. The float was a delightful depiction of a sheepdog with a gramophone and piano, symbolizing unity and harmony.

The most coveted award, the Sweepstakes Trophy for the most beautiful entry, was won by the San Diego Zoo’s ‘It Began with a Roar’ float. The float, a visual treat with representations of Karen the orangutan and Rex the lion, was a fitting tribute to the Zoo’s history and mission.

Performances that Struck a Chord

The grand finale was a performance by Jordin Sparks, who enthralled the audience with her hit ‘No Air.’ Other notable acts included an Illinois-themed float paying homage to the iconic Blues Brothers, and performances by the United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band. The event also showcased the precision flying skills of the Tiger Squadron and featured several marching bands, each echoing the event’s theme.

The parade was also a stage for other celebrated artists such as Michelle Williams, David Archuleta, Cassadee Pope, and Alexander Star, who paid a heartfelt tribute to Fort Lauderdale through his performance.

As the parade concluded, it left behind a trail of joy and celebration, reminding everyone of the power of music as the universal language of mankind.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

