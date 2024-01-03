en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

’12th Fail’: A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants’ Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
’12th Fail’: A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants’ Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024

In a testament to the meticulous attention to detail that shapes a film narrative, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial venture, 12th Fail, has been stirring up conversations for a unique cameo. The film features IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi and her husband, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, in a scene, a fact highlighted by a social media user and confirmed by the film’s star, Vikrant Massey. The cameo, described as a tribute by VVCFilms, subtly underscores the authenticity of a story rooted in the challenges faced by UPSC entrance exam aspirants.

Unveiling Realism on Reel

12th Fail, available on Disney+ Hotstar, stars Vikrant Massey alongside Medha Shankar, Harish Khanna, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anant Joshi. Based on a true story, the film is a deep dive into the trials and tribulations of students preparing for the UPSC exam, a journey that resonates with millions across India. The film’s realistic portrayal has gained accolades, earning it a spot as an independent nomination for the Oscars 2024.

Imbibing Character through Physical Transformation

For Massey, embodying the character demanded more than emotional preparation. The actor underwent significant weight loss, only to regain it during the shooting of the film. This physical transformation was an integral part of the narrative’s authenticity, reflecting the film’s commitment to presenting a genuine portrayal of a UPSC aspirant’s journey.

A Tribute to Dedication and Passion

Alongside the film’s release, Massey took to social media to share his thoughts on the role. His post, accompanied by a photo from the film, carried an inspirational message. Reflecting on the importance of pursuing one’s passion, Massey attributed his performance to the guidance of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. His post underlined the essence of the film – the relentless pursuit of a dream, despite the challenges encountered on the path.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Shastry Virudh Shastry': A Film Touching Hearts on Netflix

By BNN Correspondents

Dornoch Fibre Fest 2024: A Tapestry of Textile Treasures

By BNN Correspondents

1000wordsofsummer: A Beacon of Hope for Writers

By BNN Correspondents

Upendo, Daughter of Music Producer Wuod Fibi, Found Safe After Disappearance

By Israel Ojoko

'Copy Kaisen': Controversy Surrounds 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Amidst Allegatio ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
'Copy Kaisen': Controversy Surrounds 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Amidst Allegatio ...
heart comment 0
Fox’s ‘We Are Family’ Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Fox's 'We Are Family' Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape
AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

By BNN Correspondents

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya'
Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries
Vincent Neil Emerson: A Rising Star in the Modern Country/Americana Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Vincent Neil Emerson: A Rising Star in the Modern Country/Americana Genre
Latest Headlines
World News
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
14 seconds
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
23 seconds
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
33 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
44 seconds
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
48 seconds
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
52 seconds
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
57 seconds
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
58 seconds
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
1 min
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app