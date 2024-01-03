’12th Fail’: A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants’ Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024

In a testament to the meticulous attention to detail that shapes a film narrative, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial venture, 12th Fail, has been stirring up conversations for a unique cameo. The film features IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi and her husband, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, in a scene, a fact highlighted by a social media user and confirmed by the film’s star, Vikrant Massey. The cameo, described as a tribute by VVCFilms, subtly underscores the authenticity of a story rooted in the challenges faced by UPSC entrance exam aspirants.

Unveiling Realism on Reel

12th Fail, available on Disney+ Hotstar, stars Vikrant Massey alongside Medha Shankar, Harish Khanna, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anant Joshi. Based on a true story, the film is a deep dive into the trials and tribulations of students preparing for the UPSC exam, a journey that resonates with millions across India. The film’s realistic portrayal has gained accolades, earning it a spot as an independent nomination for the Oscars 2024.

Imbibing Character through Physical Transformation

For Massey, embodying the character demanded more than emotional preparation. The actor underwent significant weight loss, only to regain it during the shooting of the film. This physical transformation was an integral part of the narrative’s authenticity, reflecting the film’s commitment to presenting a genuine portrayal of a UPSC aspirant’s journey.

A Tribute to Dedication and Passion

Alongside the film’s release, Massey took to social media to share his thoughts on the role. His post, accompanied by a photo from the film, carried an inspirational message. Reflecting on the importance of pursuing one’s passion, Massey attributed his performance to the guidance of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. His post underlined the essence of the film – the relentless pursuit of a dream, despite the challenges encountered on the path.