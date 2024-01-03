en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

12 Free Activities in Los Angeles for a Budget-Friendly Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
12 Free Activities in Los Angeles for a Budget-Friendly Experience

As the holiday season concludes and the new year begins, many find their wallets a tad lighter. In Los Angeles, however, one does not need to break the bank to have memorable experiences. From contemporary art museums to scenic trails and historic sites, the city offers a plethora of free activities for residents and visitors alike.

Embracing Science and Art

At the heart of Los Angeles, the California Science Center welcomes visitors with no admission fee. It is home to the awe-inspiring Space Shuttle Endeavor, along with numerous interactive exhibits. However, parking and IMAX shows are not included in the free admission. To dive into the world of contemporary art, The Broad is the place to be. It features unique exhibits such as Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Mirrored Room.’ To avoid long queues, it is advisable to book tickets in advance.

Outdoor Recreation and Historical Exploration

For those who seek solace in nature, Mount Rubidoux Park in Riverside provides a scenic trail for walking and historic sites to explore. Adding to the free experiences, the Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa is open for free, excluding Mondays, and even hosts free kid events. The Point Vicente Interpretive Center in Rancho Palos Verdes offers an excellent opportunity to admire marine life through whale watching and learn about local history.

More Free Experiences Around the City

San Pedro’s Red Trolley offers free weekend rides to local attractions, providing a fun way to tour the city. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art also provides free access on certain days and discounts for LA County residents. The Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach is free on Sundays. Special free admissions are noted for the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum and the Autry Museum of the American West on specific dates.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the California Botanic Garden in Claremont and all national parks offer free admission. Joshua Tree National Park, with its stunning sunrise and local amenities, comes highly recommended. The city, in its vastness and diversity, holds a treasure trove of experiences that don’t necessitate a hefty price tag, making it an inviting destination for those on a budget.

0
Arts & Entertainment Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
23 seconds ago
Dubai Bling Season Two: A Love Story Filled with Twists and Turns
Netflix’s reality TV show, Dubai Bling, has once again enthralled its viewers with the release of its second season. Particularly captivating is the evolving relationship of cast member LJ Adada, whose romantic trajectory has taken interesting twists and turns. A Helicopter Love Story That Wasn’t The first episode of the second season set the stage
Dubai Bling Season Two: A Love Story Filled with Twists and Turns
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
2 mins ago
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Bigg Boss 17: A Rollercoaster of Emotions, Accusations and Game Strategies
2 mins ago
Bigg Boss 17: A Rollercoaster of Emotions, Accusations and Game Strategies
Area 61 Gallery Welcomes New Year with First Friday Event: Art, Conversation, and Special Promotions
33 seconds ago
Area 61 Gallery Welcomes New Year with First Friday Event: Art, Conversation, and Special Promotions
Artistic Endurance: Nigerian Art Student Breaks World Record with 100-Hour Painting Marathon
41 seconds ago
Artistic Endurance: Nigerian Art Student Breaks World Record with 100-Hour Painting Marathon
Scenic City Clay Arts Introduces Inclusive Clay Makers' Collective
42 seconds ago
Scenic City Clay Arts Introduces Inclusive Clay Makers' Collective
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa: Reflecting on 30 Years of Freedom
34 seconds
South Africa: Reflecting on 30 Years of Freedom
Detroit Lions Fans Protest Controversial Game via Billboards
36 seconds
Detroit Lions Fans Protest Controversial Game via Billboards
Klay Thompson: Embracing the Last Chapter of His Career
37 seconds
Klay Thompson: Embracing the Last Chapter of His Career
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
44 seconds
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
58 seconds
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
1 min
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
2 mins
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
2 mins
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
2 mins
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app