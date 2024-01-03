10th ‘Ars in Cathedrali’ Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music

Under the vaulted ceilings of the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels, the echo of organ music reverberates, marking the 10th edition of the ‘Ars in Cathedrali’ summer festival. Running from July 12 to August 30, the festival brings together artists and ensembles from Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom, offering the audience eight weekly organ concerts.

Blending the Old and the New

The festival is a testament to the diversity and evolution of organ music, presenting a unique blend of ancient and contemporary works. A special concert dedicated to Xavier Deprez, co-organizer of the festival and organist at the Cathedral of Saints Michel and Gudule, features pieces arranged for organ, voice, and choir. The program also includes new compositions by Pierre Slinckx, Michaël Kamen, and Craig Philips, embracing organ and electronics, as well as brass elements, in an innovative showcase.

Commemorating Heinrich Schütz and Embracing German Romanticism

Marking the 350th anniversary of Heinrich Schütz’s death, the festival includes recitals by Johann-Sebastian Bach and works from the German Romanticism period. The program underscores Schütz’s enduring influence and the rich legacy of German Romantic music, offering attendees an intimate experience of these pivotal periods in music history.

Instrument of Harmony

At the heart of the festival is the church’s main organ, built by Gerhard Grenzing in 2000. Its excellent acoustics play a significant role in the festival’s success. Two other organs by Patrick Collon, built in 1977 and 1973 respectively, also contribute to the festival’s rich tapestry of sound. The smaller one participates in the opening concert, adding to the festival’s sonic diversity.

Father Benoit Lobet, Dean of the Cathedral, emphasizes the significance of the church organ: an instrument with a history tracing back to Ctesibios of Alexandria, who invented a compression machine to produce wind instrument sounds, leading to the development of the modern keyboard organ over centuries. The festival’s aim is to honor this tradition while engaging a larger audience, showcasing the organ’s versatility and cultural importance.